News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Our Draft Party is one week away. Here's what you need to know. 

Apr 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Commanders.com Staff
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 12.48.15 PM

Next Thursday, the Commanders will host a Draft Party for fans to come together and celebrate the newest draft class.

Join us at FedExField on April 28th at 6 p.m. for:

  • Meet-and-greets with...
  • Players in attendance: Jonathan Allen, Kendall Fuller and Logan Thomas
  • Alumni in attendance: Ken Harvey, Brian Mitchell, Josh Morgan, Niles Paul and Doug Williams
  • Photo opportunities with the Super Bowl Trophies
  • Locker room tours
  • On-field activities including a Kid's Zone

IHeartMedia stations featuring...

  • Video games, corn hole, dice games, a photo booth and more
  • Your favorite radio personalities, including 97.1 WASH-FM/ Toby, Chilli and Kala, Big 100 Don Geronimo & Crash and Lisa Berigan, Hot 99.5 John, Riley, Erick, Hoody and Elizabethany, 98.7 WMZQ Corey Calhoun, DC101 Mike Jones and Tamo.

The event will run through the Commanders' first round selection, which is currently anticipated to occur at approximately 10 p.m. EST. Parking lots A, G and H open at 4:00 p.m. and stadium gates A and H open at 6:00 p.m. for event entry. Parking will be free and fans should enter the stadium using Arena Drive and Garrett Morgan Blvd. Event tickets are $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation programs that support the local community. You can purchase tickets here.

All attendees are encouraged to review event details and safety policies at www.commanders.com/2022draftparty prior to the event and the A-Z Stadium Guide for a full list of stadium protocols on the app and at www.Commanders.com/stadium/stadium-guide.

We hope to see you there!

