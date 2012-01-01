Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

](http://www.papajohns.com/)

Monday is Redskins Day at Papa John's!

A day after every Redskins game, fans can order a large cheese pizza for only $9.99, plus for each touchdown the Redskins score, fans get one free topping.

And with a Redskins victory, fans get double the toppings!

In Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins scored one touchdown, so that means you can get one free topping on a large pizza for just $9.99.