Patten Listed as Doubtful For Raiders Game

Wide receiver David Patten sat out practice on Wednesday with knee soreness and is listed as doubtful for this Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Patten is expected to visit a doctor this week for further evaluation of the knee, which first flared up late last week. The 9-year veteran had missed last Friday's practice, although he was able to play in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's been bothering him for the last couple of weeks," head coach Joe Gibbs said. "Last week he sat out one day of practice, but he went ahead and played the whole game. I think it's just an irritation. We want to look at it and make sure there's nothing more serious."

Patten has started all nine games this season and has caught 22 passes for 217 yards. Last Sunday, he caught three passes for 24 yards.

If Patten is unable to play, the Redskins would have just three wide receivers on the 53-man roster: Santana Moss, James Thrash and Taylor Jacobs. Oakland will be without cornerback Charles Woodson, who has a fractured leg, so the Redskins' passing game could catch a break with the Raiders missing one of their top defenders.

Thrash has seen limited work as a receiver this year since he has taken over as the team's primary punt return specialist. He has 13 receptions for 153 yards this season. Early in the season, he converted several key third-down plays, and one fourth-down play in a drive that helped the Redskins come back in the Week 2, 14-13 win at Dallas.

"I really and truly wish that, in a lot of ways, if James wasn't carrying such a big load on special teams, we'd get him the ball more," Gibbs said. "His production last year given the balls thrown to him was the best I've ever seen in terms of percentage of catch."

Jacobs was slowed by a toe injury early in the season and has not been able to get involved as much in the offense this year. He has just two catches for 33 yards this season.

"I spoke to Taylor today--he worked very hard to get ready this year, as hard as I've seen anybody work," Gibbs said. "The injury set him back. But now I think he's healthy and this is a chance for him to really help the team. There's nobody who deserves it more than he does."

Rookie wide receiver Rich Parson, a Maryland product, or rookie wide receiver Steven Harris are candidates to be called up from the practice squad if Gibbs decides he needs a fourth wide receiver for this Sunday's Oakland game at FedExField.

Elsewhere on the injury front, safety Sean Taylor (ankle) and defensive tackle Cornelius Griffin (hip) remain listed as questionable. Neither practiced on Wednesday.

Ladell Betts is also listed as questionable with a knee injury. He did not practice on Wednesday.

"It feels okay," Betts said. "It's a minor setback."