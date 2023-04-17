10 fourth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

McClendon Curtis, G, Chattanooga

Like most prospects from smaller schools, Curtis is going to start his NFL career as a project. He has some strong traits, particularly in pass protection, but he needs time to develop the rest of his game before he can have a more meaningful role. With that said, his 6-foot-6, 324-pound frame and latent potential should be enough to convince a team that he is worth a flyer.

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Bergeron was one of the best high school football players in Canada before committing to Syracuse. He was a four-year contributor for the Orange and was voted a team captain in 2022. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the third best offensive tackle in the ACC for allowing just five sacks in 686 snaps. Bergeron also has position flexibility with experience at both tackle spots.

Jay Ward, CB, LSU