Pro Day watch | Prospects make final case to scouts before draft

Apr 03, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during an NFL football Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team unless specified by a direct quote and should not be interpreted as the team's intentions for the NFL Draft.

As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft in April, prospects are still trying to improve their stock and make the case to all 32 teams that they are worthy of joining the professional ranks.

That started in earnest with events like the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine, but with those events now over and done with, the next opportunity for prospects to show their on-field talents will be at their pro days. You can find the full schedule for each Division I school HERE, but here are the schools that hosted their pro days last week:

March 27

  • Arizona State
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Ball State
  • Baylor
  • Boise State
  • Duke
  • Miami
  • North Carolina
  • Southern Miss
  • West Virginia

March 28

  • East Carolina
  • Louisville
  • Mississippi State
  • N.C. State
  • Texas A&M
  • Tulsa
  • Vanderbilt
  • Washington State

March 29

  • Arkansas
  • LSU
  • Maryland
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma State
  • Mississippi
  • Pittsburgh
  • Texas Tech
  • UCF
  • Wake Forest
  • Washington

March 30

  • Appalachian State
  • Charlotte
  • Florida
  • Florida A&M
  • Florida State
  • Fresno State
  • Oklahoma
  • TCU
  • Tennessee

March 31

  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • South Dakota State
  • Tennessee-Chattanooga

Commanders.com has been breaking down who stood out during their pro days.

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Projected first-round pick Deonte Banks would have been the highlight of Maryland's pro day, but he elected to hold out from the workouts and on-field drills because of his combine results. Instead, it was wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who currently ranks near the bottom of the rankings at the position, according to CBS Sports, who made an impression last week. Jarrett ran some solid routes last Wednesday, including a nice comeback route and a sideline grab while managing to keep his fee in bounds. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein ranks Jarrett as a prospect who is a "candidate for bottom of the roster or practice squad," but perhaps what he showed last week was enough to improve his draft standing.

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Drew Sanders is one of the few linebackers in this year's class with a first-round grade after putting together a strong year with the Razorbacks. He could not participate in on-field drills at the combine, so there was a lot of attention on what he did during Arkansas's pro day. Sanders recorded a 9-foot-10 broad jump, a 37-inch vertical, a 4.59 40-yard dash and a 4.38 20-yard shuttle. Sanders also looked fluid during linebacker drills and flipped his hips with ease. Depending on who makes the mock draft, Sanders considered a fringe Day 1 prospect, so maybe the metrics he put up will push him into the top 32 players on the board.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

It is clear that Anthony Richardson is one of the most athletically gifted players in this year's draft class. He's also one of the quarterbacks with the most questions surrounding his skill set. Scouts from several teams were at Gainsville, Florida, to watch him throw, and Richardson put on a show by completing 55-of-62 passes. He operated smoothly inside and outside the pocket, and he showed his ability to flick passes 30-40 yards downfield with little effort. He put up record-setting numbers at the combine, so there wasn't much he could gain from doing the drills again last week. He did, however, show off his athleticism again by ending his throwing drills with a flip. While he did not put himself ahead of Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, he did add credence to the possibility that he will be a top 10 pick.

Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee

Wright showed improvements in his body control and footwork last season, and that was on display during Tennessee's pro day during bag drills and when he ran his 20-yard shuttle. Wright, who got All-SEC honors last year, is know more for being a right tackle with plenty of starting experience. He has plenty of power, but he also had some solid moments in pass protection. The Commanders aren't in as much need for a right tackle with the signing of Andrew Wylie, but Wright could be of use in Washington if he is able to play at other positions.

Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma

Anton Harrison is considered to be one of the better offensive tackle prospects available and looked the part at his pro day. In addition to moving well during shuttle drills, he got 24 reps on bench press, ran a 4.98 40-yard dash and recorded a 28.5-inch vertical. Those kind of numbers should help Harrison achieve his goal of being a first-round pick.

""For me, I want to go on day one," Harrison said Thursday during his pro day. "That's the goal. I'm probably gonna be at home with my family. So that's my plan for draft day. That's my goal. I want to go as early as possible."

