Pro Day watch | Prospects make final case to scouts before draft

It is clear that Anthony Richardson is one of the most athletically gifted players in this year's draft class. He's also one of the quarterbacks with the most questions surrounding his skill set. Scouts from several teams were at Gainsville, Florida, to watch him throw, and Richardson put on a show by completing 55-of-62 passes. He operated smoothly inside and outside the pocket, and he showed his ability to flick passes 30-40 yards downfield with little effort. He put up record-setting numbers at the combine, so there wasn't much he could gain from doing the drills again last week. He did, however, show off his athleticism again by ending his throwing drills with a flip. While he did not put himself ahead of Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, he did add credence to the possibility that he will be a top 10 pick.