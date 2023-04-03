Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports' Will Brinson has the Commanders taking in the first round

When it comes to positional need, safety is low on the Commanders' list. With players like Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest and Percy Butler on the roster, adding another young safety to that group could be considered an immense luxury.

That may be the case with any other safety in this year's class, but Branch is a bit of a unique case. After being more of a role player in 2020 and 2021, Branch got the chance to be one of Alabama's starting safeties and earned First Team All-American honors for ranking third on Alabama's defense with 90 tackles -- his 91.8 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus was the best among all defenders last season -- while also recording seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Branch's on-field I.Q. is perhaps his strongest qualities. Not only is he able to quickly read offenses and sniff out plays, but his intelligence also allowed him to play multiple spots on the Crimson Tide defense. Slot corner was his primary position with 67% of his defensive snaps coming from that spot, but he also saw time in the box, free safety and near the defensive front. He has a good sense of how to read quarterbacks, anticipate where they want to throw and jump routes to near perfection.

That versatility played a role in Branch getting the 10th best grade among all safeties from PFF last season, and it's why Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o called Branch "the unsung hero" of the Crimson Tide's defense.