Penn State WR coach explains what makes Dotson different

There's a universe in which Dotson and Stubblefield's time together is cut in half. The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native had made the most of 2020, recording 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the kind of season that saw him burst onto the national scene and become a name to know for NFL scouts.

The choice to go pro after that season was there, but Dotson opted to return to Penn State for his senior year. It's a decision, Stubblefield explained, that is never taken lightly in head coach James Franklin's program.

"We do a really good job here at Penn State of giving guys the best info they have," Stubblefield said. "We outsource it…we get information from the teams around the NFL to see what his draft status would be. After his junior year, we had a meeting with him and decided that it would be best for him to come back to help his draft status, and he did that.