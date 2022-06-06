Jahan Dotson continues to stand out in OTAs

The first few weeks in the NFL can be a flurry of change for rookies. Each day brings a mountain of new information for them to dig through, so it's understandable if they need time to adjust to the new way of life.

Apparently, no one told Jahan Dotson that.

As the Commanders have powered through their OTAs, Dotson has noticeably improved each day. Much of what enticed the team to take him with the 16th overall pick; he's running crisp routes and getting open while working against the starting defense in team drills.

That production has his new coaches and teammates excited to see what he can do during the regular season.

"He's done a nice job," offensive coordinator Scott Turner told reporters after last Wednesday's OTA. "He came in, it looks like it's not too big for him. He's playing fast. He's consistently getting separation, he's catching the ball."