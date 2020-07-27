News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

PFF Ranks Washington's Defensive Line at No. 3 Entering the 2020 Season

Jul 27, 2020 at 06:00 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

With just a few weeks until the 2020 NFL season, Pro Football Focus broke down and ranked every NFL team's defensive line based on high-end players and depth.

PFF has Washington's unit near the top of the list at No. 3 overall.

There's no surprise that the first name brought up when discussing the group is none other than defensive end Chase Young.

"The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft may be the best pass-rusher to come into the NFL in a decade, and we have seen some excellent ones arrive over that time," PFF writer Sam Monson wrote.

PFF has compared Young's talent to Nick and Joey Bosa as well as Myles Garrett, all of whom were Top 3 draft picks. Still, Young separated himself from the group with his collegiate excellence. PFF gave Young an overall grade of 94.9 and a pass-rushing grade of 95.4 during his career at Ohio State, beating out the competition by at least one point.

Adding to Washington's strong defense, PFF noted the constant threat Ryan Kerrigan poses each season as well as 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat.

Washington's defensive tackles are also solid. The duo of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen combined to produce 124 tackles last season, while Matt Ioannnidis, who led the group with a 2019 pass-rushing grade of 76.6 and 55 total pressures, recorded 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits last year.

