PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi

Cosmi certainly took advantage of his time spent with Wharton and offensive line coach John Matsko. On top of mastering his technique, which was his focus during the offseason, he's heading into his second season with a deeper understanding of how to read defenses.

"I'm able to identify if the safety is down and stuff like that," Cosmi said. "[I can] understand more of what the center is trying to call out, seeing things before [the snap] … I think that's what I've seen so far."

That improvement hasn't been overlooked by his coaches, either.

"You can tell he's been working on it," Wharton said. "[I'm] seeing that our techniques have been working for him and he has success with them. Every day, he's working on something different."

As Renner points out, Cosmi showed that he had the athletic ability to be a quality player during the draft process. He recorded a 4.84-second 40-yard dash as well as a 9-foot-9 broad jump, 4.39-second short-shuttle time and 7.35-second three-cone drill.

The challenge was putting that ability into action, and the former Longhorn achieved that; he was the team's best run-blocker by PFF's metrics and was 12th among all offensive tackles.

The Commanders are primed to have another exceptional offensive line in 2022. Three of the five starters are returning, and it's two replacements at guard – Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner -- both have Pro Bowl resumes.

Cosmi will be a critical component to the Commanders meeting those expectations, and he has the goal of being seen as the best right tackle in football.

Renner isn't willing to go that far, but he does predict Cosmi will take a drastic jump.