News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi

Jul 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

DSC04383
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Pro Football Focus is expecting big things from Sam Cosmi in Year 2.

In a recent article written by Mike Renner, PFF ranked 15 players from the 2021 draft class who are primed for breakout seasons in 2022. The list includes quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, who is slated as the No. 1 candidate by Renner, as well as defensive players like Los Angele Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.

Cosmi, who finished last season with the third highest overall grade by a tackle among his fellow rookies, falls at No. 7 on Renner's list.

"Cosmi was yet another player expected to take his time to find his footing in the NFL," Renner wrote. "Yet, he allowed only 16 pressures on 282 pass-blocking snaps for a 74.9 overall grade."

Cosmi, taken by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in 2021, has come a long way from struggling against Chase Young and Montez Sweat. It's about as close as a "trial by fire" as one could expect in training camp, but it ended up being valuable experience for Cosmi; PFF gave him the third-best overall grade on a Washington offensive line that was one of the better units in the league.

"You see the growth...having that gameday experience and the way he's handled his business," said assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton. "He's playing with confidence and that's what you like to see."

Cosmi certainly took advantage of his time spent with Wharton and offensive line coach John Matsko. On top of mastering his technique, which was his focus during the offseason, he's heading into his second season with a deeper understanding of how to read defenses.

"I'm able to identify if the safety is down and stuff like that," Cosmi said. "[I can] understand more of what the center is trying to call out, seeing things before [the snap] … I think that's what I've seen so far."

That improvement hasn't been overlooked by his coaches, either.

"You can tell he's been working on it," Wharton said. "[I'm] seeing that our techniques have been working for him and he has success with them. Every day, he's working on something different."

As Renner points out, Cosmi showed that he had the athletic ability to be a quality player during the draft process. He recorded a 4.84-second 40-yard dash as well as a 9-foot-9 broad jump, 4.39-second short-shuttle time and 7.35-second three-cone drill.

The challenge was putting that ability into action, and the former Longhorn achieved that; he was the team's best run-blocker by PFF's metrics and was 12th among all offensive tackles.

The Commanders are primed to have another exceptional offensive line in 2022. Three of the five starters are returning, and it's two replacements at guard – Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner -- both have Pro Bowl resumes.

Cosmi will be a critical component to the Commanders meeting those expectations, and he has the goal of being seen as the best right tackle in football.

Renner isn't willing to go that far, but he does predict Cosmi will take a drastic jump.

"If Cosmi makes as big a leap next year as he did prior to his rookie season, he will be a top-10 right tackle in the NFL."

Related Content

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they prepare for the 2022 season

news

Training camp preview | Tight end

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the tight ends.

news

Wake Up Washington | 6 things to know about the Commanders' cornerbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

news

Top 5 wide receivers Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the wide receivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Inside the connection between Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

news

Terry McLaurin rated as top 10 WR in Madden 23

McLaurin's 91 overall rating is the eighth highest at his position.

news

Training camp preview | Linebackers

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the linebackers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Curtis Samuel's impact in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 18, 2022.

news

Training camp preview | Quarterback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the quarterbacks.

news

Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022

The Commanders believe lining up in their buffalo formation gives them more flexibility to adapt to offenses.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' newest CB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Advertising