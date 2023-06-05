Phidarian Mathis excited to be back on the field in Year 2

There was mounting excitement about Mathis as he went through OTAs, minicamp and training camp last season. He wasn't going to be a starter with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne manning the defensive interior, but as the primary backup for the position, he was still going to receive a healthy number of snaps.

Adding to the Commanders' pass-rush is part of what Mathis offers -- nine of his 11.5 sacks at Alabama came during the 2021 season -- but the support he added to the run game is Ron Rivera and the Washington coaches found more intriguing.

"He absorbed the double teams, allowed the linebackers to run. He allowed them to run and be productive," Rivera said. "And that's one of the things that I always go back to back in the day, watching guys who ran well as linebackers. That's because they had people in front of them that really knew how to absorb those blocks."

Washington never got to see how helpful Mathis could be for its defense outside of practice. Mathis was injured on the Jacksonville Jaguars' second offensive possession, and he was later placed on Injured Reserve.