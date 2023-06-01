OTA Notebook | Bieniemy pleased with Howell's demeanor, willingness to improve

-- Bieniemy was the first coordinator at the podium, and of course, he was asked about his impressions on Howell. It should not be a surprise that he was eager to praise the quarterback.

"Sam's a very competitive kid," Bieniemy said. "He understands some of the times when he's making mistakes, and the only thing he wants to know is what can he do to get better. More than anything, I'm enjoying just watching him work and how he handles the highs and the lows, because you're gonna have some of that over the course of working during the offseason."

Bieniemy also added that Howell is always steady.

"His demeanor does not change … and I will say this: he autocorrects himself as well."

-- Bieniemy vouched for Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the draft process because of his talent and knack for finding the end zone. The former Kentucky Wildcat is going through some growing pains like the rest of the rookies, but Bieniemy said he is doing everything he can to bring value to the roster.