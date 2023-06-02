Bieniemy: Chris Rodriguez is 'in a good place' with his development

Chris Rodriguez readied himself in a two-point stance next to Randy Jordan as he prepared to go through one of the running back coach's unique individual drills.

The drill itself was straightforward enough; it required the back to run to his left, plant his foot before turning up field and sprinting through a cascading set of bags (while taking a jab or two from another coach trying to pop the ball loose) before trying to avoid assistant running backs coach Jennifer King.

Rodriguez did exactly that, using textbook footwork to navigate through the gauntlet of obstacles while earning some praise from Jordan along the way.

"That's it," Jordan said. "Beautiful. Nice job."

Little things like that are what Rodriguez must do to stand out as a sixth-round draft pick in a crowded running back room. Eric Bieniemy’s faith in the skill set he showed at Kentucky, which helped him become one of the best ball carriers in program history, was enough to get him on the roster, but if he wants to stay there, he'll need to do whatever he can to get his coaches' attention.

Through six OTA practices, Rodriguez has risen to that challenge.