Phidarian Mathis adds critical depth to Commanders' defensive front

Washington relies on its defensive line to penetrate and disrupt to become anchor points. Mathis will be asked to do the same thing, and while he's not viewed as a player who will simply take up blockers to let others make plays, him doing his job will benefit Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and the rest of the team's linebackers.

"We want them to actually penetrate, make the offense have to deal with them and the penetrations and the disruption," Del Rio said. "And then the linebackers will be able to fit off of that."

Still, Mathis' unselfish approach to the game is one thing that stuck out to Rivera. As long as what he does helps the defense as a whole, he doesn't care who makes the play.