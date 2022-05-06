News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Phidarian Mathis adds critical depth to Commanders' defensive front

May 06, 2022 at 12:39 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Defensive line has been an anchor for the Washington Commanders' defense for the past two seasons, but a couple losses to its depth -- Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle -- had the position looking a bit thinner than normal.

That's where second-round pick Phidarian Mathis comes into the picture, and both Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio expect him to fill some of that void.

In a recent sitdown with Donaldson, Del Rio laid out part of what he has planned for Mathis. His size, paired with his ability to stop runs and generate interior pressure, leave the defensive coordinator believing he's ready to contribute now.

"He's, at this point, our third legitimate defensive tackle body that we have in the building," Del Rio said.

PHOTOS | Rookies report to Ashburn for minicamp

Take a look at the Washington Commanders' draft class getting fitted for equipment during the first day of rookie minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 001
1 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 002
2 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 003
3 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 004
4 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 005
5 / 19
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 006
6 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 007
7 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 008
8 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 009
9 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 012
10 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 013
11 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 014
12 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 015
13 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 016
14 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 017
15 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 018
16 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 019
17 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 020
18 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05052022 Rookie EQ Fitting 021
19 / 19
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Mathis, who was a rotational player before earning a starting role on Alabama's defensive line during his senior year, had a career season with 53 tackles and nine sacks. He played a lot of big time football, said general manager Martin Mayhew, against competition in the SEC. That alone gives Mayhew and Rivera confidence that Mathis has the talent to function in their system.

Del Rio expects Mathis to contribute heavily in the run game, where he can use his 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame to clog running gaps and rotate with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne when needed, but he also expects Mathis to play a role in rushing he passer.

"Obviously with our big [defensive ends] coming off the edge, we need some of that interior push," Del Rio said.

Washington relies on its defensive line to penetrate and disrupt to become anchor points. Mathis will be asked to do the same thing, and while he's not viewed as a player who will simply take up blockers to let others make plays, him doing his job will benefit Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and the rest of the team's linebackers.

"We want them to actually penetrate, make the offense have to deal with them and the penetrations and the disruption," Del Rio said. "And then the linebackers will be able to fit off of that."

Still, Mathis' unselfish approach to the game is one thing that stuck out to Rivera. As long as what he does helps the defense as a whole, he doesn't care who makes the play.

"Very unselfish, willing to do the work," Rivera said. "One thing he did very well was he held the point of attack. He absorbed the double teams, allowed the linebackers to run. He allowed them to run and be productive."

It also reminds Rivera of watching linebackers "back in the day" who could disrupt plays.

"That's because they had people in front of them that really knew how to absorb those blocks."

And Mathis is bringing that same enthusiasm he showed at Alabama to help the entire defense with him to Alabama.

"I'm just going to take whatever comes to me and I'm going to go in, just do my job," Mathis said. "Whatever coach asks me, I'm doing it. So whatever my role is, that's what I'm coming to do. And I'm going to put my best foot forward no matter what."

Related Content

news

5 things to know about Chris Paul

The Washington Commanders used one of their two seventh-round picks to take Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the offensive line, presented by Grubhub.

news

Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

Packages assembled at the stadium were handed out last week at the airport.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders getting the band back together

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 6, 2022.

news

Chad Reuter names 3 Commanders as some of his favorite draft picks

The Washington Commanders have received praise for their overall approach to the 2022 NFL Draft, but to Reuter, there are a few who stand out.

news

5 things to know about Cole Turner

The Commanders added to their tight end room by taking Nevada's Cole Turner. Here are five things you need to know about the former member of the Wolfpack.

news

Cynthia Frelund has an interesting comparison for Jahan Dotson

Dotson has been compared to plenty of players from Terry McLaurin to Steve Smith. But Frelund has another in mind because of his separation ability.

news

Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders rookies arrive for minicamp

The Commanders' eight-player class will be arriving at the team's home facility for the start of rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 5-7.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell will 'develop and grow' in Commanders' QB room

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson will work wonders for Antonio Gibson

Robinson will bring a change of pace that allows Gibson to operate more effectively in space.

news

5 things to know about Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders kicked off the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by taking North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with the No. 144 overall pick. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the quarterback room.

Advertising