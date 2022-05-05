News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chad Reuter names 3 Commanders as some of his favorite draft picks

May 05, 2022 at 05:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Butler050522
Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler (9) grabs a two-point attempt intended for Arkansas State wide receiver Roshauud Paul (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Washington Commanders have received praise for their overall approach to the 2022 NFL Draft, but to Chad Reuter, there are a few who stand out.

In a recent article posted on NFL.com, Reuter discussed three of his favorite picks from each round. The Commanders had three players make the list: Louisiana safety Percy Butler, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Tulsa guard Chris Paul.

The reason for Reuter singling out those players centers around value, experience and positional versatility.

Butler, who the Commanders took in the fourth round with the No. 113 overall pick, is one of the four players Ron Rivera believes will be able to contribute immediately. The position versatility that he brings to the defense make him an ideal candidate for the Buffalo Nickel, an integral piece of the unit, and Rivera told Julie Donaldson that Butler will compete for that role among others.

Butler only allowed one touchdown in his career with the Ragin' Cajuns, so he has the skillset to perform in Buffalo Nickel position. Reuter called the last player Washington selected to fill that role -- Kamren Curl -- a steal in the seventh round, but the Commanders couldn't wait that long to find someone with similar value.

"Butler's speed and hard-hitting attitude allow him to cover a lot of ground and lay the wood when he arrives," Reuter wrote. "This guy will be making plays as a rookie."

Howell was the next pick the Commanders made, and Reuter ranked that decision as his favorite of the round. It's a take that many analysts share because of the traits -- Reuter highlighted his "delivery, strong arm, willingness to run if needed and on-field leadership" -- that Howell showed during a record-breaking career at North Carolina.

Those same traits are why Rivera views the pick as a "home-run" for the Commanders, adding that there's "no pressure" for him to have an immediate impact.

Paul, the Commanders' first pick of the seventh round, is also Reuter's favorite selection to wrap up the draft. Paul was a four-year starter for Tulsa, and he has experience playing at guard and tackle while collecting all-conference honors.

Reuter pointed out that Paul's mentality makes him an ideal fit for the Commanders' offensive line.

"Paul started at RT the past two seasons at Tulsa because he was their best option, but he served as the team's right guard in 2018 and left guard in 2019, using his lower-body power, length and aggressive nature to move people," Reuter wrote. "I loved this pick for Washington immediately; the Commanders will appreciate his lunch-pail effort and pass protection skills inside."

Related Content

news

5 things to know about Cole Turner

The Commanders added to their tight end room by taking Nevada's Cole Turner. Here are five things you need to know about the former member of the Wolfpack.

news

Cynthia Frelund has an interesting comparison for Jahan Dotson

Dotson has been compared to plenty of players from Terry McLaurin to Steve Smith. But Frelund has another in mind because of his separation ability.

news

Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders rookies arrive for minicamp

The Commanders' eight-player class will be arriving at the team's home facility for the start of rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 5-7.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell will 'develop and grow' in Commanders' QB room

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson will work wonders for Antonio Gibson

Robinson will bring a change of pace that allows Gibson to operate more effectively in space.

news

5 things to know about Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders kicked off the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by taking North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with the No. 144 overall pick. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the quarterback room.

news

Commanders sign WR Alex Erickson

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

news

Here's 1 thing Ron Rivera likes about every player from the Commanders' 2022 draft class

Julie Donaldson recently sat down with head coach Ron Rivera to discuss the 2022 draft class. Here's a look at what he had to say about every pick.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders add another veteran to offensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

news

Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Commanders announced the following roster move.

Advertising