Chad Reuter names 3 Commanders as some of his favorite draft picks

The Washington Commanders have received praise for their overall approach to the 2022 NFL Draft, but to Chad Reuter, there are a few who stand out.

The reason for Reuter singling out those players centers around value, experience and positional versatility.

Butler, who the Commanders took in the fourth round with the No. 113 overall pick, is one of the four players Ron Rivera believes will be able to contribute immediately. The position versatility that he brings to the defense make him an ideal candidate for the Buffalo Nickel, an integral piece of the unit, and Rivera told Julie Donaldson that Butler will compete for that role among others.

Butler only allowed one touchdown in his career with the Ragin' Cajuns, so he has the skillset to perform in Buffalo Nickel position. Reuter called the last player Washington selected to fill that role -- Kamren Curl -- a steal in the seventh round, but the Commanders couldn't wait that long to find someone with similar value.