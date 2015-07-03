Phillip Thomas Benefiting From Full Offseason

For the first time since being selected by the Redskins in the fourth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft, safety Phillip Thomas has had a full offseason to concentrate on improving his game.

Two years ago he was going through combine-specific drills and team visits. Last season, he was still on the mend from a Lisfranc injury in his foot that he suffered in the preseason opener.

With focus strictly on football, a healthy Thomas said it was important for him to take advatage of the days the team was not holding team workouts this offseason just as much as the days they were.

"It's vital to come back and be in as best shape as possible," Thomas told Redskins.com. "The offseason dictates how you'll be during the season. You can't start right when we start on April 20. You start back in January, back in February."

Thomas was beset by an injury in the same foot last preseason, limiting him to just two appearances before landing a spot on the practice squad.

He would eventually be promoted to the 53-man roster and appear in eight games with four starts during the season, however, recording 33 tackles with one fumble recovery.

While Thomas admitted he was pleased with the fact he was healthy enough to take in his first regular-season NFL experience, he said he learned he needs to continue to build on his skillset, most notably his technique.

Don't forget — Thomas led the nation in interceptions during his last season at Fresno State, becoming the school's first unanimous All-American selection in the process.