PickSix: Addressing The Training Camp Inquiries

John M.: What type of alignment did you see them using in the backfield? Is the versatility factor going to affect final cuts because of using a mix? Which Safeties and Corners give them the most versatility without sacrificing youth and growth?

I don't think versatility will have that much of an impact given that literally every defensive back has that trait. I also don't think youth will play much of a factor either, given that most of them are in their mid-20s. To me, the biggest thing that will affect which players make the roster is how well the safeties and corners impact their teammates. For example, Rivera mentioned on Wednesday how important it is for safeties to be able to communicate with the rest of the secondary. They all need to be in sync with one another, and whatever combination does that the best will have the advantage.

Stephen A.: It's been reported that Taylor Heinicke put on 15 pounds of muscle over the off-season. Has he added any extra muscle? Does he look bigger? Stronger?