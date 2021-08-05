PickSix: Predicting Roles And Training Camp Surprises

I think he's put himself in a good position, Patrick. He's exciting to watch and has some quickness to him every time he touches the ball. For him, the true evaluation will come during the preseason games. How is he going to look going against another defense, and where is he at in his development? Those questions will partly be answered next week. Also keep in mind that Lamar Miller and Peyton Barber are having good camps, too, so he's facing some tough competition against some proven veterans.

Once Samuel gets on the field, I expect him to be a piece that the coaches can move around all over the field. You need someone who can work out of the backfield? He can do it. How about a No. 2 receiver? That's well within his skillset. What if you need a deep threat? He was one of the best last year. He might be classified in one spot officially, but I'm sure they plan on getting the most out of his versatility. As for the secondary, the group has been fun to watch. They chirp at the receivers and fight for every pass. There's been a lot of rotation as well, which makes sense given how much talent is on the back end of the defense.