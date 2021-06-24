PickSix: X-Factors And Position Competition

Great question, Daniel. Ryan Fitzpatrick would be an easy answer here -- William Blackmon said on Washington Football Today that he never used to know what to expect from a Fitzpatrick-led offense -- but for me, I think Logan Thomas is set to take another step in his second season as a No. 1 tight end. I would say all of the best offenses in the league have at least a capable tight end. They're an added tool that spreads a lot of defenses thin. Him having another year to work with Pete Hoener is going to make it difficult for defenses to truly lock down any of Washington's options. He might not have better numbers since there are more playmakers on the field, but the threat of him making a play down the middle of the field is something defenses will have to account for.

So I'm not going to predict who is going to be cut from the roster, Kaleb. I think it would be a little unfair to make that kind of speculation in June. But I will give you an under-the-radar guy who could make the roster: Dax Milne. Yes, he was one of the final picks in the draft, but players like Kam Curl should stop us all from looking too heavily into that. Milne was one of Zach Wilson's favorite targets last season at BYU for a reason. He was one of the most productive receivers in all of college football in 2020 because he knows how to get open, which is a pivotal skill to have as he works out of the slot. There's also his special teams experience to consider as well. The receiver group has a lot of talent, but if he can handle a smaller role and maybe prove his worth on special teams, I think he has a good shot.