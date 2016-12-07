Pierre Garçon Named Redskins 2016 Walter Payton Man Of The Year

Between his own personal endeavors and working the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, Garçon has a history of giving back. As a rookie in 2008, he founded the Pierre Garçon Helping Hands Foundation with the goal to use his newfound celebrity and ability to leverage his name to help those in need. He has done that in many ways including supporting both his family's homeland, Haiti, and deserving children's causes.

When Haiti was rocked by a devastating earthquake in 2010, Garçon launched into action to raise money and awareness. He has continued to look for ways to shine a spotlight on the challenging living conditions in Haiti and commits to mission trips each year.

Following Hurricane Matthew's destruction earlier this season, Garçon made an effort to be on the forefront of the Redskins relief efforts. He travelled to Haiti on Monday, October 10, hours after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the Redskins victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Garçon's visit to Haiti focused on bringing medical supplies and bottled water to Hospital Bernard Mevs, and is just one example of his dedication to his family's homeland.

"[Being of Haitian descent] shows me how to work extremely hard through difficult times, because that's how we have dealt with life as a people," Garçon shared with Caribbean Beat Magazine. "We came through tough times throughout history, and we survived. Being from Haiti gives me strength. As a football player, I never give up on anything or any task. I represent Haiti everywhere I go."

Garçon was born in upstate New York, but relocated with his family to South Florida at a young age. His parents, Haitian immigrants, worked tirelessly to provide for him and his siblings. At six years old, Garçon's father died, leaving behind a close-knit family in a new community.

Garçon remembers the help he got from community volunteers when he was growing up. It is his inspiration to affect change.