Pierre Garçon Prepares For Productive Year

Wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons as a receiver, expects this to allow receivers to better understand plays as a whole by looking at them through multiple angles and perspectives.

"I think the second year in the system if you quote-unquote 'Move guys,' it's a chance for everybody to learn the offense a little bit better," Hilliard said. "You're not limited to a degree. Guys understand the entire concept of every play and every situation and you learn it on both sides."

With the addition of Jackson and Andre Roberts in 2014, it was expected that Garçon would not repeat the collection of 181 targets that he accrued in 2013. Carrying less of the receiving burden, he ended up with 105 targets — again the most on the team — but saw a difference of 76 fewer passes thrown his way from the season before.

Consequently, the Redskins' offense featured six players with more than 35 receptions in 2014 — three more players than in 2013. With all of the top receiving threats from last season save Roy Helu Jr. returning, there will still be a lot of mouths to feed on offense.

Gruden stlll believes there is room to sufficiently involve every player.

"I think moving forward we get some stability at the quarterback position, you'll see all the numbers go up for all the receivers hopefully," Gruden said in March at the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix. "A lot of people would rather just hand it off, but I think we need to spread it out and be diverse in what we do and get these guys these touches. These guys work extremely hard. For us not to give them opportunities to make plays down the field is silly."

Some NFL players will remain content with the amount of success they have had in professional football. Garçon is not one, and has continued to dazzle Gruden with his work ethic this offseason.

"I'm impressed especially with Pierre. Pierre has been here every day, working his tail off, doing a great job," Gruden said. "We're always striving to get better, everybody is, and those guys really work extremely hard at practice, especially Pierre."

Now in his third season in four years as Garçon's position coach, Hilliard knows better than most the many things of which Garçon is capable. He has nothing but complimentary words to say about the eighth-year receiver and Greenacres, Fla., native.

"He's a stud, man. I can't say enough good things about him," Hilliard said. "He is a pro's pro. A guy you model your game after if you're a young guy. A guy you pick his brain if you're a young guy. When he's around, you watch him work, you try and process the game the way he does."

