Players Can Already Attest To Greg Manusky's Aggressive Defense

The Redskins' new defensive coordinator promises that the defense will "beat the crap out of a lot of people" this season and return to an aggressive game plan.
"I don't have a magical crystal ball that has the right, perfect call."
Greg Manusky uses the analogy often with his players (linebacker Will Compton can attest) as a way to explain his defensive philosophy. In other words, the Redskins new defensive coordinator won't define success by his play calling so much as how the defense plays as a unit.
"As long as we are all on the same page, we will have success," he said. "That's what we are shooting for right now."
Manusky, speaking at Ryan Kerrigan's annual Leukemia Golf Classic on Monday, has brought the expectations of a more aggressive game plan, a refrain heard often whenever there is a changing of the guard at the coordinator position. But so far, that appears to be the case early into the team's offseason workouts.
"You look at the install sheets for when we are installing our defense and you see a lot of lines going forward," Kerrigan said. "That's a cool thing for a guy that plays up front because it will allow us to hopefully play in the backfield a little more."
Manusky, a former 12-year player in the league, discussed with reporters how each level of his defense would work. Defensive backs will play "from a distance with vision," linebackers will arrange themselves five yards from the line of scrimmage and the defensive line, the most scrutinized area last season and now coached by Jim Tomsula, will boast a toughness opponents will remember.
"We might not win a game but we will really beat the crap out of a lot of people," Manusky said with a smile.
When asked if he has the kinds of players to be more aggressive, he didn't hesitate.
"I think across the board we do," he said. "The players that are in that room that we have, we have to win with them and we will win with them."
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their tenth day of Phase 2 offseason workouts at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
That includes Compton, who relayed the signals at the center of the defense last season as a starter, and who is already looking forward to what Manusky's defense will look like once players begin strapping on pads.
Compton, who often speaks about his affinity for inspirational speaking and self-help tactics, likes the way Manusky conducts the meeting room and gives out motivational tidbits before the team breaks for practice or film breakdown.
"He knows how to relate to your level and I love his approach and methodology every day as far as before we even start scheming and everything like that," Compton said. "He has little tidbits of advice or something that comes from the psychology realm or a quote or things that he wants to talk about before we get into the day. I love coach Manusky."
Compton said Manusky has already promised the calls will come in quicker to help with communication and getting players aligned appropriately. His energy will also match the personalities scattered across the field.
"He doesn't just teach it, he tries to demonstrate it," Compton said. "He tries to inspire guys and he does it in a fun way as well. He knows when it's time to be serious, but he also knows how to add in his personality to go with that and relate to us.
"You're excited to play for him and learn the new scheme, verbiage and all that. There's always an energy, especially when you bring in a lot of young guys, especially on the defensive side, when there will be a lot of competitions, a lot of battles. You can tell that guys are really into it, really serious."