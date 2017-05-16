Players Can Already Attest To Greg Manusky's Aggressive Defense

That includes Compton, who relayed the signals at the center of the defense last season as a starter, and who is already looking forward to what Manusky's defense will look like once players begin strapping on pads.

Compton, who often speaks about his affinity for inspirational speaking and self-help tactics, likes the way Manusky conducts the meeting room and gives out motivational tidbits before the team breaks for practice or film breakdown.

"He knows how to relate to your level and I love his approach and methodology every day as far as before we even start scheming and everything like that," Compton said. "He has little tidbits of advice or something that comes from the psychology realm or a quote or things that he wants to talk about before we get into the day. I love coach Manusky."

Compton said Manusky has already promised the calls will come in quicker to help with communication and getting players aligned appropriately. His energy will also match the personalities scattered across the field.

"He doesn't just teach it, he tries to demonstrate it," Compton said. "He tries to inspire guys and he does it in a fun way as well. He knows when it's time to be serious, but he also knows how to add in his personality to go with that and relate to us.