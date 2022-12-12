Players & positions to monitor during Week 15

Offensive line

The Commanders' offensive line has been banged up at various points throughout the season, and the latest round of injuries will require more shakeups in the starting lineup.

Tyler Larsen has been placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, meaning the Commanders need another answer at center. Nick Martin is the primary backup, but Wes Schweitzer is an impressive run-blocker, which could be useful against the likes of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Schweitzer missed significant time with a concussion and was recently activated, though, so it will be interesting to see who the coaches decide to play on Sunday.

The Commanders have similar issues at guard. Trai Turner missed the Giants game with knee and ankle injuries, leaving Sam Cosmi to play guard for the first time in his professional career. Cosmi played well at times, but he left the game with an ankle injury. Having either back would be a plus for the Commanders; Turner has played much better he did at the start of the season, while Cosmi has quickness that is useful against interior defensive tackles.