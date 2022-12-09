Top 5 defensive plays from 2022 so far

While the Washington Commanders as a whole have experienced a turnaround from the start of the 2022 season, the defense has certainly been the star of that transformation.

Following the heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders possessed a middling defense at best. They were 17th in yards allowed, 25th in points allowed, 19th in passing defense and 14th in rushing defense.

Now, as the Commanders get through the bye week and prepare for a critical matchup against the New York Giants, they are sixth in yards allowed, eighth in passing defense, eighth in rushing defense, tied for ninth in points allowed and fourth in third-down defense. Because of that, Washington has been able to win six of its last eight games and is set for a playoff push.

Let's look back at some of the plays that led to Washington having one of the best defenses in the league.

Montez Sweat brings down Jalen Hurts with a critical third-down sack.

Washington was on the precipice of securing the biggest win of the season up to that point.

The Commanders had extended their lead on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles from two to five points with a 55-yard field goal from Joey Slye, but things were far from over. The Eagles and their top five offense, led by Jalen Hurts, had 3:21 and all three timeouts to get in the end zone to keep their winning streak alive.

The Commanders' pass-rush made sure that did not happen. Hurts was surrounded by burgundy helmets and white jerseys on third-and-8, and as he tried to step up in the pocket, Montez Sweat wrapped him up and took him down, forcing the Eagles to punt the ball back into Washington's control.