News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brian Robinson's best plays from the 2022 season so far

Dec 08, 2022 at 03:30 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

11272022 ATL vs WAS EF020
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have established themselves as a run-heavy team that intends to control the pace of games. Since Week 6, those goals have been reached; Washington has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of the last eight games, and it leads the league in time of possession.

A big reason for that has been the emergence of Brian Robinson.

Robinson missed the first four games of the season because of multiple gunshot wounds sustained before the season, but the rookie running back has improved every week to the point where he has been one of the Commanders' most valuable offensive weapons during the team's winning stretch.

Since his return against the Tennessee Titans, Robinson has 563 rushing yards and leads all rookie running backs with an overall grade of 86.4 from Pro Football Focus.

Fans have come to expect explosive or game-changing plays from Robinson. So, here are five of the best moments from Robinson's season so far.

Robinson sprints for 21 yards against the Falcons.

Robinson is not necessarily known for his ability to attack the edges, but he is capable of it on occasion. He reminded the Falcons' defense of that fact in Week 12.

On third-and-inches in the third quarter, Robinson took a toss to the left and slipped into the secondary for a 21-yard gain. The play put the Commanders into Falcons' territory, but what was more impressive was how Robinson followed his blockers and ran through the crease provided by John Bates and Dyami Brown.

It was also a big reason why Robinson was able to record his first 100-yard game on the ground.

Related Links

Robinson plows through Packers defenders.

While Robinson does have more speed and quickness than anticipated, the former Alabama running back is known more for his physicality and ability to stay upright. One of the best examples of that came in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

Like the play against the Falcons, Robinson broke loose attacking the defensive perimeter and burst into the secondary. He was first met by two defensive backs at the 20-yard line, but rather than go down, he kept his feet moving for another nine yards before finally being tackled with five Packers around him at the 11.

The play helped the Commanders get in the red zone, and three plays later, Washington scored its first touchdown of the afternoon to cut into Green Bay's lead.

Robinson scores his first career touchdown.

Every player remembers their first NFL touchdown. Technically, Robinson found the end zone in the preseason, but his first one that counted came on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears when the Commanders desperately needed points on the board.

The play came after a lucky break for the Commanders, when Christian Holmes fell on a muffed punt that set the offense up at the Bears' 6-yard line. It seemed like the plan was to make sure Robinson got in the end zone as both plays on the drive were runs by the rookie.

Robinson pushed his way across the goal line to give Washington a 12-7 lead, and while it might not look as impressive as other runs that he had later in the season, it was a critical moment that helped snap the Commanders' losing streak.

Robinson bowls over a Falcons defender on his first receiving touchdown.

Robinson is not just known for his ability as a runner. He can also operate as a pass-catcher when called upon. So far, he only has eight catches this season, but the most memorable is certainly the one he had on the Commanders' opening drive against the Falcons.

Washington, which had not scored on its opening drive of a game since Week 1, was set up at the Falcons' 14-yard line. Robinson ran out wide on first-and-10 and caught the ball about a yard past the line of scrimmage. He met his first obstacle at the 5: cornerback Darren Hall, who wisely tried to get as low as possible against Robinson.

It did not matter. Robinson trucked through the tackle and powered through another for the 14-yard touchdown, giving the Commanders the lead. After the game, Robinson said that it is expected for him to break through a defensive back's tackle. Suffice it to say, he won that battle easily.

Robinson gives Washington the lead against the Eagles.

It may have been the grittiest play in a game that demanded Washington be as physical as possible to upset the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Robinson had already done a good job of getting Washington in scoring position. Back-to-back runs of 11 and two yards had the offense set up at the 1-yard line, and on second-and-goal, Washington decided to give the ball to Robinson one more time.

Robinson took the handoff up the middle, and he was immediately enveloped by Eagles defenders. But Robinson kept churning his feet, and with one last effort before falling to the ground, he reached the ball over the goal line to give Washington the lead.

The touchdown was just one of the 26 carries Robinson got that night, and more importantly, it forced the Eagles to play catchup for the rest of the game.

Related Content

news

The case for Tress Way to make his second Pro Bowl

Of all the things coaches want their punters to be, consistent is one of the most important. And Way, who is in his ninth season with the Commanders, has not just been consistent; he has been one of the best punters in the league.

news

Wake Up Washington | Evaluating the defense during the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

news

The case for Daron Payne to make his first Pro Bowl

The Commanders boast a defensive line that has been one of the best in the league this season, but there is a strong argument that Payne has been the best piece of it.

news

Taylor Heinicke's best moments from the 2022 season so far

There have already been some tremendous plays from Heinicke over the past two months, so let's look at some of Heinicke's best moments from this season so far.

news

Wake Up Washington | Preparing for the final stretch

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

news

Jon Allen wants 'stadium rockin' for Week 15 SNF matchup vs. Giants

The Burgundy & Gold is commanding the spotlight for this game and now more than ever this season, it needs fans to command the stands. Allen is going to personally help with that push.

news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with the Virginia High School League Football state championships

The Washington Commanders-VHSL Partnership for the Football State Championships Will Be First Stop on Washington Commanders-OrthoVirginia Community Pop-Up Tour and an Opportunity to Highlight the Top Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Schools Competing on the Field.

news

From the booth | Sink or swim will depend on depth

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein breaks down the positions where Washington will need to get healthy at during the bye week.

news

Charles Leno, Jr. named Washington Commanders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

With his selection, Charles Leno, Jr. becomes the inaugural Washington Commanders' player to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bye week will help Commanders 'an awful lot'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

news

Rivera: SNF matchup vs. Giants 'awesome' opportunity

There are 13 days between now and the home contest, but coach Ron Rivera is already excited about seeing his team perform.

Advertising