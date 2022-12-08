Brian Robinson's best plays from the 2022 season so far

Robinson bowls over a Falcons defender on his first receiving touchdown.

Robinson is not just known for his ability as a runner. He can also operate as a pass-catcher when called upon. So far, he only has eight catches this season, but the most memorable is certainly the one he had on the Commanders' opening drive against the Falcons.

Washington, which had not scored on its opening drive of a game since Week 1, was set up at the Falcons' 14-yard line. Robinson ran out wide on first-and-10 and caught the ball about a yard past the line of scrimmage. He met his first obstacle at the 5: cornerback Darren Hall, who wisely tried to get as low as possible against Robinson.