Portis Ends TD Drought In a Big Way

On Clinton Portis's first touchdown, he raced all the way across the end zone and performed a groovy, almost Hawaiian-inspired dance in front of his family.

On his second touchdown, in the opposite end zone, he performed two picture-perfect cartwheels, drawing cheers and laughter from the capacity FedExField crowd.

The third and final touchdown? A no-frills spike.

It had been 161 carries between touchdowns for Portis, so forgive him if as he celebrates.

Celebrate he did.

Portis rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries, an impressive 5.3 yards-per-carry, to go along with his three touchdowns in Sunday's 52-17 shellacking of the San Francisco 49ers.

Heading into the game, Portis had not scored since Week 14 of the 2004 season, when he scored twice against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. If you're counting, that's an eight-game drought.

"It felt so good to get back on track and to get into the swing again," Portis said. "Hopefully this will start happening every week."

The Redskins' offense hoped to get Portis in the end zone on the first drive. With the Redskins at the 49ers' 6-yard line, Portis was stuffed on first and second down. Mark Brunell tossed a pass to a wide-open Mike Sellers for the first score of the game.

Portis would have to wait only a few minutes to get his next chance.

After Brunell completed a 32-yard pass to Chris Cooley, putting the ball at the 49ers' 5-yard line, Portis took a handoff and went around right end for an easy score.

Portis's touchdown drought, which he had been asked about every week this season, had finally come to an end.

"Man, that was the best feeling," he said of the touchdown. "It had been a while. I'm just happy to get in there and get this off my shoulders."

Portis's second touchdown of the game came midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard run behind Chris Samuels.

He immediately jumped up and performed the two cartwheels. Needless to say, they were on all of the television NFL highlights on Sunday evening.

"I was in gymnastics when I was little," Portis joked.

Added Santana Moss: "It was nice. I don't know too much about gymnastics, but I would have given him a 10."

Portis scored his third and final touchdown in the third quarter, shortly after Sean Taylor had intercepted a pass and returned to the 49ers' 3-yard line. Portis dove across for a 1-yard score.

The fourth-year back exited the game for good toward the end of the third quarter.

The Redskins finished the game rushing for 204 total yards. Ladell Betts added 92 yards on 12 carries in the game. And Rock Cartwright scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.