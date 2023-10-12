Practice notes | Commanders looking for Butler, Martin to 'step up' with more snaps vs. Falcons

Ron Rivera didn't shy away from reality when asked about how the defense and special teams would go about replacing Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves production; it's not going to be easy.

"It is very unfortunate," Rivera said of Forrest. "He's a heck of a young man. He's had a good start to his career. He has played a lot of football already and this is his third season, but it's very unfortunate because you saw the growth and development.

"That's a big blow for us," Rivera later added on Reaves. "Obviously we have some guys on practice squad that we're going to look at and we will be elevating. A couple of those guys are guys that are special teams guys as well."

Forrest (shoulder) and Reaves (knee) were both placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday after the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. Technically, both are eligible to return after four weeks, but with no timetable for their return, it's not clear when either will be back on the field.

Enter Quan Martin and Percy Butler, who Rivera said would be elevated to fill the open roles. Both players, while talented, are still in the developmental stages of their careers, but with the team leaning more heavily on them going forward, the increase in snaps will be a chance to show what they can do.