Five things to know about the Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 15. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' next opponent.

1. The days of underestimating Desmond Ridder are in the past.

Desmond Ridder has gone through an astoundingly similar path as Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Both were picks in the 2022 draft; Ridder as a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, while Howell was taken in the fifth. The two were alike in that they spent most of their rookie season as a backup to more experienced signal-callers until given their moment to utilize their skill set.

And while Ridder has had an up-and-down season, there are moments where he has shined for Atlanta's offense. In the Falcon's first four games, Ridder averaged 186 passing yards- compared to Howell's average of 240.25 during the same stretch, but in the Falcon's most recent matchup against the Houston Texans, Ridder show the traits his coaches had said he's been capable of throughout his development.

Ridder had a quality game against the Texans, which led to Atlanta taking home a 21-19 win. He showed an excellent ability to avoid incoming sacks, which, for his teammates, means more opportunity to execute explosive plays downfield. He had a career-high last week, completing 28-of-37 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers or sacks. He targeted 11 pass-catchers, proving his ability to spread the ball around to a variety of targets.