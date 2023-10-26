Practice notes | Commanders looking for options at LG, weighing possible changes to O-Line

Another possible candidate is third-round pick **Ricky Stromberg,** who has played in relief for Charles and Sam Cosmi at various points earlier in the season. That was the case last Sunday when Charles left the game, and Bieniemy thought the rookie "did a heck of a job."

"It's always fun to see your young guys get in there. Like I said, you always want to have the opportunity to evaluate your young guys and evaluate your talent and see exactly where we are and keep it moving from there."

After originally being drafted as a center, the Commanders moved him over to guard near the end of the preseason to give them more depth and flexibility at two positions. That versatility is part of the reason why Stromberg has been on the gameday roster since Week 1, while Paul has been a healthy scratch.

Rivera and the Commanders also aren't ruling out changes at other positions, saying "I don't take anything off the table" when asked about the possibility of other personnel changes.

Rivera was also asked about Tyler Larsen, who is currently listed as the backup center on the depth chart. However, the head coach didn't reveal much.

"There is, as I said, a lot of things that we're discussing and talking about and things that we feel can help us."

While the Commanders have 10 games left, which is plenty of time for them to recover from a 3-4 start, there is an increasing sense of urgency to breathe some life into the offense, which is 22nd in average yardage, last in sacks allowed and 31st in third-down conversion rate.

And if those potential changes can get the unit back on track, they're willing to give it a try.