Five things to know about the Eagles for Week 8

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch at FedExField. Here are five things you should know about Philadelphia ahead of Week 8.

1. They just washed out the No. 1 team in the AFC East.

Since the Commanders' Week 4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, both teams have had headed in demonstrably different directions.

And as Philadelphia enters Week 8, they're coming off a significant 31-17 win against the Miami Dolphins. While Miami did tie the score in the second half with a pick-six, the Eagles put together a strong overall performance by holding the Dolphins' offense, which was first in yards and points per game, to just 10 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts, completed 74% of his passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns and helped his offense dominate the time of possession (36:43-23:17). The unit also scored on four of its six red zone trips.