Practice notes | No matter who calls the defense, players know their job doesn't change

The hope is that will cut down on some of the explosive plays Washington has given up this season. It's become a common trend for opposing wide receivers to be wide open and essentially walk into the end zone, as was the case when Brandin Cooks scored the Cowboys' first points of the night on a 34-yard reception on Thanksgiving.

Rivera has also spoken with some of the defensive players about the direction of the unit and heard their opinions about how they can improve.

"I think giving them the opportunity to have the voice was something they wanted," Rivera said. "So, I listened and talked with several of them."

Another area the Commanders hope to improve is the amount of pressure they put on quarterbacks. The defense ranks eighth in the NFL with 35 sacks, but they also have the league's worst pressure rate. They had just 14 pressures on 54 snaps against the Cowboys, which allowed Dak Prescott to operate with a clean pocket.

Rivera wants to create more one-on-one opportunities that allow the Commanders' best pass-rushers to be more productive.