Practice notes | Sam Howell focused on team success, not individual stats

As the Commanders get ready for their rematch with the Giants, Howell is first in yards (2,783) and completion (264) as well as tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (17). According to the Commanders' public relations department, Howell is the only quarterback in NFL history to have thrown for over 2,900 passing yards, rush for over 200 yards and have a 65% completion rate within their first 11 career games.

As a result, the national media is starting to pick up his performances. Howell isn't paying attention to that, either.

"It really doesn't change anything for me," Howell said. "I haven't really noticed if it is out there, but I just try to do everything I can to stay focused on this team and stay focused on each and every game that we play and just taking it one day at a time."

Howell is more concerned about the Commanders getting wins, which he said haven't come as often as he would like. To drive that point home further, the Commanders are 1-3 when Howell has thrown for 300 yards or more. That's not to say that the Commanders are better when Howell underperforms (they aren't), but it does show that Howell's individual stats don't guarantee a win.

Howell would rather get a win over racking up stats.

"We just got to try to take it one week at a time and...I think we've played alright the past few weeks, [but it] doesn't mean we're going to play alright this week," Howell said. "So, we got to take it one week at a time, one day at a time, and make sure we approach it the right way to give ourselves a chance to try to play well on Sunday and give us a chance to win."

And with the Commanders at 4-6, there isn't much room to gloat.