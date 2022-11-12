Practice report | Jahan Dotson active for MNF vs. Eagles

It did not take long for Dotson to make an impact on the Commanders' offense. He became an exceptional red zone threat as well as a friendly target for quarterbacks, and his four touchdowns still lead all rookie receivers despite missing the last five games.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner did not mince words when asked what it would mean to have Dotson back in the lineup.

"I think it'd be huge," Turner said. "Obviously, when he played early in the season...he had a knack for getting in the end zone and making some big plays."

Fellow receiver Terry McLaurin also knows how big having Dotson back would be for the Commanders' offense.