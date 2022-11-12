News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Jahan Dotson active for MNF vs. Eagles

Nov 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be active for the first time in more than a month and will play in Monday's primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dotson, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the fourth quarter of the Commanders' Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, made steady progress throughout the week, starting Washington's slate of practices as a limited participant but was later upgraded to a full participant on Friday and Saturday.

It is a sign of how much Dotson's status has improved since the last time he tried to get on the field prior to Washington playing the Green Bay Packers, when he retweaked his injury that Thursday.

This time, however, Dotson is much more confident in his health.

"I would say it definitely feels better," Dotson said in the locker room. "I gave it way more time to heal this time around. Just being very cautious with it really helped get to the point I'm at today."

It did not take long for Dotson to make an impact on the Commanders' offense. He became an exceptional red zone threat as well as a friendly target for quarterbacks, and his four touchdowns still lead all rookie receivers despite missing the last five games.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner did not mince words when asked what it would mean to have Dotson back in the lineup.

"I think it'd be huge," Turner said. "Obviously, when he played early in the season...he had a knack for getting in the end zone and making some big plays."

Fellow receiver Terry McLaurin also knows how big having Dotson back would be for the Commanders' offense.

"It would be great to get Jahan back," McLaurin said. "He's a big part of our offense and what we do. He's really good in the red zone. He's really good with his route running. He's a very mature player, and it seems like he's always ready when his number is called."

While the possibility of Dotson's return is a good break for the Commanders, it does come with less positive news. Cole Holcomb, who has been dealing with a foot sprain, will miss his third straight game as he continues his rehab. J.D. McKissic (neck) will also be out, leaving Washington without the running back's skills as a pass-catcher.

Adding to that concern is Tyler Larsen, who started the week as a limited participant but did not practice on Friday, being ruled questionable for Monday. Larsen has helped provide some stability for the offensive line since coming off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. If he cannot play against the Eagles, then backup center Nick Martin will take his place.

David Mayo (hamstring) will also be out for Monday's game. Andrew Norwell was a late addition to the injury

The biggest question for the Commanders once again is whether defensive end Chase Young is well enough to be activated before Monday's game. Young continues to improve, but it has been steady progress over the past 10 days since he was designated to return to practice.

With that said, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio loves seeing Young back on the field.

"Well, his energy's always great," Del Rio said. "He's able to do some things. I wouldn't call him full speed at this point in everything he's doing, but he's working at it. He's giving it everything he has and when he is right, we're going to play him but until he is right, we're not going to play him."

Advertising