Preseason Week 1: Redskins (0-0) vs. Colts (0-0)

Gameday Graphic for Game on 8/3/2008





The 2008 season is here!

The Redskins will open the NFL preseason against the Indianapolis Colts in the 46th annual Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

The contest will kick off at 8 p.m. ET at Canton's Fawcett Stadium and will be televised nationally on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The game caps a weekend that will see the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of two Redskins legends in Darrell Green and Art Monk. The pair will be the 23rd and 24th former Redskins to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The Redskins have participated in the Hall of Fame Game four times: 1965, 1975, 1989 and 2004. They are undefeated in those games. The Colts are 2-1 in their three appearances (1964, 1982 and1996) in the Hall of Fame Game.

Fawcett Stadium has a FieldTurf surface. It seats 22,364.

On NBC, Al Michaels will call the play-by-play and John Madden will provide color commentary. Adam Schefter will serve as side reporter. On radio, the game will be broadcast on ESPN 980. Larry Michael handles the play-by-play with color commentary by Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff. Rick "Doc" Walker will serve as sideline reporter.





PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS OFFENSE Pos. Redskins Colts WR 89 Santana Moss 87 Reggie Wayne LT 74 Stephon Heyer 67 Tony Ugoh LG 66 Pete Kendall 61 Jamey Richard C 61 Casey Rabach 63 Jeff Saturday RG 77 Randy Thomas 74 Charlie Johnson RT 76 Jon Jansen 71 Ryan Diem TE 47 Chris Cooley 44 Dallas Clark WR 82 A. Randle El 88 Marvin Harrison QB 17 Jason Campbell 12 Jim Sorgi FB 45 Mike Sellers 47 Gijon Robinson RB 31 Rock Cartwright 29 Joseph Addai DEFENSE Pos. Redskins Colts DE 99 Andre Carter 98 Robert Mathis DT 96 Cornelius Griffin 79 Raheem Brock DT 64 Kedric Golston 99 Ed Johnson DE 92 Demetric Evans 90 Jeff Charleston SLB 53 M. Washington 55 Clint Session MLB 50 Khary Campbell 58 Gary Brackett WLB 58 Matt Sinclair 54 Freddy Keiaho LCB 24 Shawn Springs 26 Kevin Hayden RCB 27 Fred Smoot 28 Marlin Jackson SS 23 Reed Doughty 43 Matt Giordano FS 36 Stuart Schweigert 41 Antoine Bethea SPECIAL TEAMS Pos. Redskins Colts P 4 Derrick Frost 17 Hunter Smith K 6 Shaun Suisham 4 Adam Vinatieri H 4 Derrick Frost 17 Hunter Smith LS 71 Ethan Albright 48 Justin Snow KOR 31 Rock Cartwright 34 T.J. Rushing PR 82 A. Randle El 34 T.J. Rushing



REDSKINS-COLTS SERIES HISTORY

Sunday night's game will mark the 27th time that the Redskins and Colts have met in the preseason. It's the first time the two clubs have faced each other since 1981. At that time, the Colts played in Baltimore.

The Colts own a 15-10-1 advantage in the preseason series. The franchises met 26 times between 1953-81, including annually from 1953-68, 1970-76, 1978 and 1980-81.

Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio will be the fifth venue to host a game in the series and the third different site that was not the clubs' home stadium.

Foreman Field in Norfolk, Va., hosted games in 1963, 1965 and 1967, while the 1972 matchup was hosted at Tampa Stadium. Baltimore's Memorial Stadium hosted 13 games in the series, while D.C./RFK Stadium hosted nine contests.

In the regular season series, the Colts hold an 18-10 edge. The two teams last met on Oct. 22, 2006 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.

The Colts won 36-22 as quarterback Peyton Manning led an aerial assault by completing 25-of-35 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns (including three in the third quarter).

The Redskins' most recent win in the series came on Oct. 27, 2002 at FedExField. They prevailed 26-21.

Quarterback Shane Matthews threw two touchdown passes, one each to Chris Doering and Darnerien McCants, while running backs Stephen Davis and Kenny Watson combined for 147 yards on 31 carries.





TALE OF THE TAPE REDSKINS 2007 STATISTICAL RANKINGS

</tr> <tr> <td class="header2">**Offense**</td> <td class="header2">**Rank**</td> <td class="header2">**Yards/Game**</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="altRow1" height="15">Total Offense</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">15</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">333.4</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="altRow2" height="15">Rushing Offense</td> <td class="altRow2" height="15">12</td> <td class="altRow2" height="15">116.9</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="altRow1" height="15">Passing Offense</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">14</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">216.4</td> </tr>

Defense Rank Yards/Game Total Defense 8 305.2 Rushing Defense 4 91.2 Passing Defense 16 214.0

</tbody> COLTS 2007 STATISTICAL RANKINGS

</tr> <tr> <td class="header2">**Offense**</td> <td class="header2">**Rank**</td> <td class="header2">**Yards/Game**</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="altRow1" height="15">Total Offense</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">5</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">358.7</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="altRow2" height="15">Rushing Offense</td> <td class="altRow2" height="15">18</td> <td class="altRow2" height="15">106.6</td> </tr> <tr> <td class="altRow1" height="15">Passing Offense</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">6</td> <td class="altRow1" height="15">252.1</td> </tr>

Defense Rank Yards/Game Total Defense 3 279.74 Rushing Defense 15 106.9 Passing Defense 2 172.8

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HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony begins at 6 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The NFL Network and ESPN will provide live coverage of the festivities.

On Saturday, the NFL Network kicks off a two-hour pre-induction show at 4 p.m. ET, followed by all of the ceremonies at 6 p.m. ET and a one-hour wrap-up show. ESPN will televise the entire induction ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The 2008 Hall of Fame class includes two Redskins greats: Darrell Green and Art Monk.

"Whether I deserved to play in the NFL or deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, I just loved the game, loved to play, loved being out there," Monk said. Here is a look at each of the 2008 inductees:

Defensive end Fred Dean (1975-85) used a combination of quickness, speed and strength as a defensive end for San Diego and San Francisco to excel as a pass rusher. He had a career-best 17.5 sacks in 1983 and went to four Pro Bowls.

Cornerback Darrell Green (1983-2002) was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. Known for his speed, Green intercepted 54 passes in his career, including in 19 consecutive seasons, an NFL record. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls.

Wide receiver Art Monk (1980-95) set then-NFL records for receptions in a season (106 in 1984), most consecutive games with a reception (164) and career catches (820). He had 50 or more receptions in nine seasons, while gaining 1,000 yards five times.

Cornerback Emmitt Thomas (1966-78) posted a club-record 58 career interceptions with Kansas City. The total ranks ninth all-time. He had three pickoffs in the 1969 playoffs, including one in Super Bowl IV. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent and went to five Pro Bowls. Thomas was a Redskins assistant coach from (1986-94).

Linebacker Andre Tippett (1982-93) held New England club records at retirement for career sacks (100), sacks in a season (18.5, 1984) and opponent fumbles recovered (19). He led the AFC with 16.5 sacks in 1987. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980s and played in five Pro Bowls.

Offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman (1986-97) started in 169 consecutive games with Minnesota and Denver. He was named to the NFL All-Decade Teams of the 1980s and 1990s. He anchored an offensive line that helped Denver lead the NFl in combined yardage in 1996 and 1997. Who will present for the Redskins' greats? Darrell Green will be presented by his son Jared Green and Art Monk will be presented by his son James Monk, Jr.



NEWS & NOTES: REDSKINS-COLTS

-- Zorn At the Hall of Fame Game

Redskins head coach Jim Zorn makes his NFL preseason coaching debut in the Hall of Fame Game.

Zorn was hired as head coach on Feb. 10, 2008. He succeeded Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, becoming the 27th head coach in Redskins franchise history.

Zorn is more thrilled at the setting than with his debut.

"The Hall of Fame Game is a special game," Zorn said. "It is the only game going on at the time and it honors a tremendous history of Hall of Fame players. That's what I'm most excited about."

Jim Zorn played in the 1984 Hall of Fame Game as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 46 yards.

-- Redskins Rookies Head to Hall

Rookie players of the Colts and Redskins are the last of the 2008 class to visit the Hall of Fame in a program that was instituted this year to teach incoming NFL players about the history of pro football.

Redskins rookies are scheduled to head to the Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the team arrives in Cleveland.

The idea was inspired by 2007 Hall of Fame inductee Michael Irvin in a conversation with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last August in Canton.

-- Another Debut: Jason Taylor

Defensive end Jason Taylor will make his Redskins debut in the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday.

The Redskins traded with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the six-time Pro Bowler on July 20.

Taylor and Andre Carter are one of three sets of current NFL teammates who both registered double-digit sack totals in 2007. Coincidentally, all three duos reside in the NFC East in Dallas's DeMarcus Ware and Greg Ellis and the New York Giants' Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck.

Taylor had 11 sacks last season while Carter had 10.5.

Taylor's 117 sacks are the most among all NFL active players and rank 14th all-time in NFL history.

Additionally, Taylor's 100.5 sacks this decade are a league-high, 11.5 more than Michael Strahan's 85 and 26 more than any other active player (Leonard Little, 74.5).

Taylor has also demonstrated a propensity for getting his hands on the football as his 41 forced fumbles are 10 more than any other current NFL player (Dwight Freeney and Little, 31).

-- Ohio Homecoming

The Hall of Fame Game serves as a homecoming for several Redskins players and coaches.

Redskins who grew up in the Buckeye State: Khary Campbell (Toledo), London Fletcher (Cleveland), Andrew Crummey (Ven Wert), Fred Davis (Toledo), Anthony Montgomery (Cleveland) and Sherman Smith (Youngstown).

Redskins who went to college in the Buckeye State: Marcus Mason (Youngstown State), Shawn Springs (Ohio State), Jason Taylor (Akron) and Jason Fabini (Cincinnati).

-- Colts Inactives

The Colts have announced that the following players are not expected to play in the Hall of Fame Game: defensive end Dwight Freeney (foot injury), linebacker Tyjuan Hagler (chest), offensive guard Ryan Lilja (knee), quarterback Peyton Manning ( knee), tight end Tom Santi (knee) and safety Bob Sanders (shoulder).

Manning had surgery on his left knee in July. He is expected to miss the preseason. His backup Jim Sorgi is expected to start.

Also probably seeing action at quarterback for the Colts will be veterans Quinn Gray and Jared Lorenzen.

-- Washington And the Colts

Linebacker Marcus Washington was drafted by the Colts in the second round (59th overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft. On Sunday night, he will play for the second time against his former team.

Washington played against Indianapolis on Oct. 22, 2006. The Colts played a video tribute to Washington on the stadium JumboTron during the game.

-- Cooley's Emergence

Chris Cooley played his first NFL preseason game at the Hall of Fame Game in 2004. The Redskins defeated the Denver Broncos 20-17 that year.

Since 2004, Chris Cooley ranks second with most touchdowns by a tight end. He has 27 touchdowns, second only to San Diego's Antonio Gates, who has 41.

Indianapolis's Dallas Clark is third with 24 touchdown grabs.

-- Colts' Bethea

Colts defensive back Antoine Bethea attended Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Bethea took part in the Redskins' local college workout prior to the 2006 NFL Draft. The workout was held at Redskins Park.

Bethea would go on to be selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the draft.

-- Blache Has Colts Connection

Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Blache coached in Indianapolis from 1994-98. He served the Colts' defensive line coach.

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE COLTS

Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks served as cornerbacks coach for the Redskins in 2000.