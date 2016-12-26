Preston Smith's Big Day Highlights Redskins Impressive Defensive Effort

"After the first sack where there was a penalty on it, I knew," Smith said when asked if he knew he'd have a big day. "I believed in that rush, I just got off the ball, and it was great timing. I just knew if I kept on rushing like that, another one would come. I had an opportunity for a few more after that."

Smith was right. On just the fourth play of the second half, Smith got home again, sacking Barkley for a five-yard loss. Later in the drive, Smith was on top of Barkley again, but this time instead of forcing a sack, Smith forced an interception as Barkley was picked off by Josh Norman.

"It's always great knowing you helped the defense get off the field," Smith said. "It's always great knowing that even if you didn't make the play, you helped people make the play to get our offense back the ball, our defense off the field, and rest up on the sideline while our offense go to work."

For Smith and the Redskins, now the consistency needs to come. Smith was vital in Washington's win over Minnesota earlier this season when he sacked Sam Bradford twice and had a marvelous one-handed interception. However, now three of Smith's five sacks have come in two of 15 games. Put a productive Smith along with the 19 combined sacks of fellow outside linebackers Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy, and the Redskins will have one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the NFL.