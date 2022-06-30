Pride Spotlight Bios - Christopher Rivera

What he loves about his work at the Commanders: Being Senior Manager of Special Projects is a dual threat role for Christopher Rivera. Half of his work is long-term, strategy-oriented projects (think our stadium rebrand or our 2022 game themes). The other half is about meeting needs that pop up on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis, particularly in the guest experience, ticketing and marketing spaces. He enjoys that his job involves a lot of variety; there are always new business operation challenges to solve for and ideas to implement to engage our fans and community!

What Pride Month means to him: "Pride Month to me is about being able to celebrate who you are as an individual without fear. Everyone's journey coming out is very different. For the people who have struggled, who have dealt with a lot more than I have, I see Pride Month as a triumphant moment. For me, it's really a joyous to thing. It's being able to say 'this is who I am' and to see other people say this is who they are."

What he wants people to know about the LGBTQ+ community: "There's a stereotype and then there's who we really are. There have been people that have been so surprised when I've come out because I'm into football. That's a reason we do a game like 'We are all Commanders', for example. We have LGBTQ+ fans. They exist. So, one thing I'd want people to know is that not everyone in the LGBTQ+ community is one particular way or likes a particular set of things."