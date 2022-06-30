 Pride Spotlight Bios - Dani DiMeglio

What she loves about her work at the Commanders: As Manager of Event Operations, Dani plays an important role in bringing to life the many awesome events hosted at FedExField. Most recently, she was instrumental in ensuring Coldplay and Monster Jam were memorable, safe and enjoyable experiences for all those involved – from attendees to set up crews to entertainment managers. Her favorite parts of her job are the opportunities she gets to meet different touring personnel from all around the world and seeing a show go off after all the hard work that goes into it.

What Pride Month means to her: "For me, it's a time for everybody from different, diverse backgrounds to come together and just be themselves. I've been out for what feels like forever, and this month has just been a time for me to get with my friends and family and appreciate them and also support others."

What she wants people to know about the LGBTQ+ community: "First thing that comes to mind is that we're amazing, obviously. Second thing is that we come from all walks of life. Working in events I've had the opportunity to meet people from a lot of different places and learn that everyone's experience of being gay is different in each place."

Favorite thing to do outside of work: "Definitely being outside. Also, I like to check out other venues with my wife, go to as many shows as humanly possible, preferably country music. It's good to get out and see some of the people that I've met on the road and keep those connections going."