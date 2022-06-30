Pride Spotlight Bios - Hannah Lichtenstein

What she loves about her work at the Commanders: As the team's copywriter, Hannah supports a variety of departments in communicating our brand's most important stories and key messages. In short, she is a professional word tinkerer, helping to add flare and clarity to projects ranging from ticketing emails to hype video voiceover scripts to the spotlights you've been reading in these newsletters the last few months! Her favorite part about her job is the opportunity she gets to be creative and collaborate with so many incredible people across the organization.

What Pride Month means to her: "When I think about Pride Month, one word that sticks out in my mind is 'history.' Each time this year, I realize more and more that I have so much to learn about what it took for the LGBTQ+ right movement to get to where it is today. Pride Month stands as a reminder to me read up on the trailblazers, defining moments, names and events that I don't know about."

What she wants people to know about the LGBTQ+ community: "Intersectionality matters. Race, gender identity and sexuality are all relevant in how any individual LGBTQ+-identifying person moves about the world. For example, I, as a white, queer, female-presenting person, have different privileges than say, a Black trans man. A lot of power and beauty can be drawn from understanding the LGBTQ+ as a collective, but it's really important to acknowledge our differences."

Favorite thing to do outside of work: "As much as it pains me to admit, I'm a huge reality TV watcher. 90 Day Fiancé. Married at First Sight. Real Housewives. The bar is on the floor; No show is too cringey. Other than that, I love playing soccer in D.C. and going to parks to pet dogs."