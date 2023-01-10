Privacy Policy

We may share your personal information with others for the purposes described above, including as follows:

Authorized Third Parties and Service Providers: We may share your information with third-party vendors and service providers that perform certain functions or services on our behalf (such as to host the Services, fulfill orders, provide products and services, manage databases, perform analyses, process credit card payments, provide customer service, or send communications for us).

Within the NFL Family: We may share your information with all members of the NFL Family, including, without limitation, the subsidiaries, and affiliates of the National Football League (e.g., NFL Properties LLC, NFL International LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Ventures, L.P., and NFL Ventures, Inc.) and among the subsidiaries and affiliates of the Member Clubs. For example, we may share your information among Member Clubs with whom you have interacted, such as where you have indicated a preference for one or more Member Clubs or when you attend or purchase a ticket for an event sponsored by a particular Member Club. These Member Clubs may share your information with other companies under common control with a Member Club that may be subject to separate privacy policies, including so that they may directly offer you products, services, contest, and events that may be of interest to you and send you promotional material or offers that may be of interest to you.

Select Business Partners: We may share your information with select business partners so that they can provide you with special offers, promotional materials, and other materials that may be of interest to you. For example, we may disclose your information to our co-brand partners when you choose to be involved in those programs, such as when you enter contests or sweepstakes that are conducted with those business partners. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of our business partners, and we urge you to review their privacy notices for more detail on how they might process your information and for information about how to exercise your marketing and other choices with such partners.

Third-Party Advertising and Audience and Traffic Measurement Services: We use third party advertising, analytics, and measurement partners to serve you advertisements on the Services as well as across other sites and services. These third parties may set their own cookies or similar web technologies on the Services and elsewhere online to collect information about users' online activities over time and across different websites. In some cases, the use of these third-party solutions involves the sharing of your information for purposes of serving you targeted advertising. We may also disclose information with third parties, such as social networking platforms, so that they may send tailored communications on our behalf via their platforms.

For more information about cookies and similar technologies on our Services, please see Cookiesand Similar Technologies. For information about the opt out methods and choices available to you related to targeted advertising, please see Your Other Choices. Certain of our Services may feature Nielsen proprietary measurement software, which will allow users to contribute to market research, such as Nielsen TV Ratings. Nielsen believes that you should have a choice about whether to contribute to our research and insights. To learn more about Nielsen measurement and your choices, including how to opt-out, please visit http://www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy.

Business Transfer: If we sell all or part of our business, or make a sale or transfer of assets, or are otherwise involved in a merger or business transfer, or in the unlikely event of bankruptcy, a business reorganization, or similar event, we may transfer your information as part of such transaction.

Administrative or Legal Process: We may disclose your information to third parties in order to protect the legal rights, safety, and security of the NFL, our corporate affiliates, subsidiaries, business partners, and the users of our Services; enforce our Terms of Use; respond to and resolve claims or complaints; prevent fraud or for risk management purposes; and comply with or respond to law enforcement or legal process or a request for cooperation by a government or other entity, whether or not legally required.

Other Parties With Your Consent: We may share information with third parties when you consent to such sharing. For example, if you win a contest or sweepstakes, we may ask your permission to publicly post certain information on the Services identifying you as the winner.

Aggregate Information: We may share aggregate information, such as demographics and usage statistics, with advertisers, sponsors, or other organizations.

Geolocation Information: We may share your geolocation information with service providers that perform certain functions or services on our behalf. We also may share your geolocation information with third parties so that they may provide you with geographically relevant advertising. If you wish to stop the further collection of your geolocation information, whether collected through location services, Bluetooth, or microphone access technology, please opt-out using your device settings.