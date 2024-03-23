Pro Day watch | Caleb Williams, JJ McCarthy show off their arms

We're getting closer to the NFL Draft starting in Detroit on April 25, and while the scouting combine has come and gone, prospects aren't done trying to convince teams to draft them.

Colleges across the country will host Pro Days for prospects to work out in front of scouts, coaches and general managers from NFL teams. Some will do more on-field work than others, but it's a chance for them to either raise or cement their draft stock after their performances in Indianapolis. For those who weren't invited to the combine, it's an opportunity for them to get noticed by scouts in a final effort to join a team this summer.

This week, 33 schools hosted NFL scouts to show what their student-athletes are capable of before taking the next step in their careers. Here are some of the highlights from the last few days.

-- After electing not to throw at the combine earlier this month, USC quarterback and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams finally showed off his arm to teams. The results were what most people expected, meaning that Williams' poise, arm strength and accuracy added even more credence to the ever-growing belief that the Bears will take him with their pick.