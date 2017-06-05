Quinton Dunbar's Steady Improvement Begins With A Defensive Mentality

A big benefit for Dunbar this offseason, besides training with some defensive back coaches in Miami, has been the addition of defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. So far, players have praised his focus on technique and using practices as a time to reacquaint themselves with a foundation based on footwork and situational awareness.

"He's a phenomenal technician and he's giving us keys to be successful in off coverages, learning things, learning quarterback draws, that allows you to have the confidence to want to play off coverage and make more plays off the ball," Dunbar said.

The defense has switched, too, with the promotion of Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator, and Dunbar has noticed the shift in aggression so far, which has included an increase in blitzes. "We're not going to try and trick the offense, we going to out there and run our stuff and we're going to beat you with our stuff," Dunbar said of how he feels the unit will operate.

That seems to be the way he's approaching his own offseason, too. He knows the team has its two starters in place and has a few recently drafted cornerbacks that will try to make an impression in training camp. But Dunbar will keep improving and keep trying to beat you with his stuff, waiting for an opportunity to take the next step in his career.