Quotes: Jay Gruden (12-09-2016)

Head Coach Jay Gruden

On the injury report:

"Out will be Will Blackmon, Anthony Lanier and Spencer Long. Questionable will be [Chris] Baker, ankle; Ricky Jean Francois, foot, leg; [Shawn] Lauvao, groin; [Ty] Nsekhe, ankle; [Derek] Carrier, knee; [Will] Compton, hip; [Jordan] Reed, shoulder; [Brandon] Scherff, ankle; and [Preston] Smith, groin."

On the expectation for G Shawn Lauvao and TE Jordan Reed for Sunday:

"Well, they're questionable."

On how Lauvao and Reed looked today:

"Lauvao didn't do much today. Jordan ran some routes."

On Reed being confident he'll play:

"Well, that's half the battle right there. If he feels confident, that's a good sign. But we still have the flight tomorrow, a walkthrough tomorrow and we'll see how he's doing in pregame warmup, go from there."

On if he needs to see something from Reed before he can play:

"I don't need to see anything. I just need to hear from him and hear from the trainer that he's good to go."

On Reed playing through pain and what message that sends to the team:

"Well, you can see just today and yesterday trying to push himself to get out there and work. And he's anxious to get back out there with his team. He wants to help but he also understands that this is an injury that he has to deal with and he has to get well for him to be effective like he knows he will be if he is healthy. So hopefully we'll get some good news tomorrow. I think he's trending in the right direction, so that's a good sign."

On if the team is as prepared as it could be given how injuries impacted practices this week:

"I think so I think being that it's this late in the season. I wish we would've got Arie [Kouandjio] some more reps at guard on Wednesday and Thursday obviously. And there's a couple other guys, you know, [Deshazor] Everett at safety if [Will] Blackmon can't go. I wish we would've got some more reps on Wednesday and Thursday. But there are some younger guys that can always use the reps. But for the most part the veterans that have been here through training camp and OTAs, mentally I think they're OK. And I think it's more important to rest them and I think they'll be ready."

On if S Deshazor Everett will be the backup safety:

"Yes. Yep."

On Everett:

"Well, he hasn't gotten a lot of reps. Obviously when we're doing scout team stuff, he gets scout team reps, but that's not our stuff. He hasn't gotten a lot of work with the first or second team this week. He's gotten a lot of work with the walkthroughs and then today he got a lot of work. He's been in the meeting room. That's his job mentally to be ready to go if his number is called. He's been anxious to get in to the lineup, so if he gets an opportunity this week, hopefully he takes advantage of it. It's a great chance for him."

On if what Everett accomplished in training camp can translate to now:

"I think so. I think some of it can translate. It wasn't long ago. We've added some new things, so it's just a matter of how comfortable is he mentally with what we're going to throw at him. I think if we keep it simple with things that we've been doing since training camp, I think he'll be fine. He's a good football player. He can tackle, and he's got the ability to cover tight ends if need be."

On if the team has made a decision about C Kory Lichtensteiger:

"We're going to decide that later. We'll probably put something out here shortly."

On how Lichtensteiger looked this week: