News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Ragin Cajuns' OLB coach thinks Washington got a 'steal' in Andre Jones

Jul 18, 2023 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

05132023 Rookie Mini Camp EF0006
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Mike Giuliani had a mixture of pride and surprise when he heard that Andre Jones had been drafted by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.

The pride came from knowing how hard Jones, a two-star prospect from Varnado, Louisiana, had worked to achieve a lifelong goal. He wrapped his six-year college career with 12.5 combined sacks in 2021 and 2022, so it seemed like things were starting to click for the Third Team Sun Belt All-Conference selection.

The surprise came from Jones having to wait until the seventh round to get the call from head coach Ron Rivera.

"I spoke to several coaches that had very high grades on him," Giuliani said. "I thought it would be somewhere between the third and the fifth."

Perhaps Jones pulling his hamstring during the 40-yard dash at the combine hurt his stock a bit, or maybe him sliding into Day 3 was simply how the board fell. Either way, Giuliani is thrilled that Jones landed with the Commanders' talented defensive line, and he has high expectations for what his former player can accomplish.

"I think Washington got a steal," Giuliani said. "He's capable of anything."

Jones didn't start working with Giuliani until his senior year, when he decided to make the switch from defensive lineman to outside linebacker. Technically, Jones had made the switch before; he had alternated between the two positions for most of his college career, but he made the switch permanently heading into the 2022 season.

Mastering two positions is no easy task, particularly at the Division I level. While there is some overlap in terms of responsibilities, both positions require a completely different skill set for players to execute at a high level.

Jones did it in stride, Giuliana said, partly because of his physical gifts. "He's a good looking kid," Giuliani said. "Long, strong, good body, athletic." He has quick, nimble feet that allow him to navigate through plays to rack up tackles.

The other component was Jones' work ethic, which affects everything in Jones' life from his workouts to his diet.

"We have a 6 a.m. lift group, and Andrew is there at 5 o'clock to stretch and warm up and get his body ready to go," Giuliani said. "He's eating the right things. He's getting enough sleep. He's hydrating. He's doing all the things that a professional does."

Related Links

Many of the traits Jones used on the defensive line were able to be transferred over to his new role. Giuliani didn't need to teach him how to rush quarterbacks. Jones was already exceptional at that, and the Ragin' Cajuns relied on that for much of the season.

But there were some things that Jones needed to learn as he got a firmer grasp on what it takes to be a linebacker. He needed a more wholesome knowledge of the playbook to get more comfortable in coverage and which players he was working with. The eye discipline also required some adjustments since his focus can change on any given play.

Most of what Jones had to learn was how to play on first and second down. His approach to fitting runs, how to read different blocks and where to align on plays. On third down, however, he was allowed to flex his history as a pass-rusher.

The Ragin' Cajuns had a list of "green light calls" each week for Jones, which meant that whatever the play was, wherever he was on the field, he was allowed to "cut loose" and go after the passer.

"He had things that he liked to do," Giuliani said. "He had an approach that he wanted to go into each game with. He'd come to me and say, 'Coach, here's what I like. What do you think?' We'd bounce it off each other, and we'd go into the game and let it rip."

Fortunately, Jones showed time and time again that he had the mental fortitude to handle the switch, and he often had lengthy discussions with Giuliani on how he could be used in the game plan.

"Just his football intelligence in a way that he can be just as serviceable on first and second down as he is on third down, that was the cool part for me," Giuliani said.

Jones also had a knack for memorizing all the details of a game plan, no matter how small. In the days leading up to the Ragin' Cajuns' game against Rice, Giuliani mentioned in an offhand comment that if Jones saw a bunch route, the ball would land in a specific spot. It wasn't even something that Jones had to know, but Giuliani decided to mention it just in case.

Sure enough, Rice lined up with a bunch formation to the strong side of the field in the first quarter, and the ball was placed exactly where Giuliani said it would be. Jones jumped the route and grabbed the interception, setting his offense up at the opponents' 46-yard line.

"I said, 'God, I didn't think you remembered that,'" Giuliani told Jones. "I had forgotten that I told him that. Then he came over to the sideline and was like, 'You know what? You're damn right. I did say that.'"

PHOTOS | The best of Andre Jones Jr.

Check out some of the top photos from Andre Jones' college career at Louisiana.

Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Ajalen Holley (21) carries past the defense of New Mexico State's Adaryan Jones (19), Jacob Nwangwa (8) and Jaden Wright during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. Louisiana-Monroe won 30-17. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
1 / 14

Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Ajalen Holley (21) carries past the defense of New Mexico State's Adaryan Jones (19), Jacob Nwangwa (8) and Jaden Wright during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. Louisiana-Monroe won 30-17. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass over Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 14

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass over Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Andre Jones (10) holds the ball up in celebration after recovering a fumble and causing a turnover against Liberty during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)
3 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Andre Jones (10) holds the ball up in celebration after recovering a fumble and causing a turnover against Liberty during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

Kendall Warner/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
"When you watch the things that he does, he's explosive, he's dynamic, comes off the ball very hard as a blitzer. But...there is some versatility to his game where he may stack up a little bit and play some inside. This is a guy that we're gonna be able to move around and do different things with."
4 / 14

"When you watch the things that he does, he's explosive, he's dynamic, comes off the ball very hard as a blitzer. But...there is some versatility to his game where he may stack up a little bit and play some inside. This is a guy that we're gonna be able to move around and do different things with."

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
5 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
6 / 14

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver James Butler, center right, avoids being sacked by New Mexico State defensive backs Winston Rose (4), Adaryan Jones (19) and Jacob Nwangwa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. Louisiana-Lafayette won 44-16. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
7 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver James Butler, center right, avoids being sacked by New Mexico State defensive backs Winston Rose (4), Adaryan Jones (19) and Jacob Nwangwa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. Louisiana-Lafayette won 44-16. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) bobbles the interception intended for Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
8 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) bobbles the interception intended for Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates a tackle with Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill (4) during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates a tackle with Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill (4) during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after making a stop against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
10 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after making a stop against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West's Andre Jones of Louisiana tackles East running back Deneric Prince of Tulsa during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
11 / 14

West's Andre Jones of Louisiana tackles East running back Deneric Prince of Tulsa during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs upfield past Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) in the third quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
12 / 14

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs upfield past Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) in the third quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Matt Strasen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
13 / 14

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back D'Vaughn Pennamon (28) runs the ball past Louisiana-Lafayette defensive end Andre Jones (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Mississippi won 50-22. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
14 / 14

Mississippi running back D'Vaughn Pennamon (28) runs the ball past Louisiana-Lafayette defensive end Andre Jones (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Mississippi won 50-22. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jones, now at Washington, will be back on the defensive line as he begins his professional career. The Commanders' love for players with position flexibility could lead to Jones being moved to linebacker, but for now, it seems like the staff values his ability to give quarterbacks problems and want him as close to the line of scrimmage as possible.

Giuliani doesn't believe blending in with the rest of the Commanders' defensive line will be a problem for Jones.

"Andre is capable of anything he wants to do, so I'm really excited to see him to do that and see what else he can incorporate into his game."

Related Content

news

Jonathan Allen given 6th highest rating for DT in Madden 24

Allen, who was voted to his second Pro Bowl for an exceptional 2022 season, received the sixth-highest rating for a defensive tackle in Madden 24 with an overall rating of 92. Allen also received the second highest tackle grade among all defensive tackles (95).

news

McLaurin rated among top 10 receivers in Madden 24

McLaurin was given a 92 overall rating according to a graphic on the Madden 24 Twitter account, an improvement over the 91 he was given last year.

news

2023 training camp preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the cornerbacks.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy says Dotson has 'so much potential'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 17, 2023.

news

2023 training camp preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the wide receivers.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'It's just amazing how his ball skills translate'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 14, 2023.

news

Commanders rookies spent offseason introducing themselves to the DMV, the team and each other

Finding ways to contribute on the field isn't the only aspect of being an NFL player, and a portion of the rookies' offseason was also spent learning the off-field responsibilities that come with being in the professional ranks like serving the community to getting to know the city they'll be playing for.

news

The Ball Hawk, part 2 | Inside Emmanuel Forbes' 'elite' ball skills in high school

Forbes is getting ready to take the first step in what he hopes will be a long NFL career. Who knows how it will turn out, but if his past is any indication, he is set up to have a bright future.

news

Joe Jacoby, Larry Brown among multiple Washington Legends named semifinalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Jacoby, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Louisville in 1981, was one of the key players on a Washington offensive line that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s.

news

2023 training camp preview | Linebacker

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the linebackers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Quan Martin's versatility, Ricky Stromberg's intelligence and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Advertising