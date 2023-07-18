Ragin Cajuns' OLB coach thinks Washington got a 'steal' in Andre Jones

Many of the traits Jones used on the defensive line were able to be transferred over to his new role. Giuliani didn't need to teach him how to rush quarterbacks. Jones was already exceptional at that, and the Ragin' Cajuns relied on that for much of the season.

But there were some things that Jones needed to learn as he got a firmer grasp on what it takes to be a linebacker. He needed a more wholesome knowledge of the playbook to get more comfortable in coverage and which players he was working with. The eye discipline also required some adjustments since his focus can change on any given play.

Most of what Jones had to learn was how to play on first and second down. His approach to fitting runs, how to read different blocks and where to align on plays. On third down, however, he was allowed to flex his history as a pass-rusher.

The Ragin' Cajuns had a list of "green light calls" each week for Jones, which meant that whatever the play was, wherever he was on the field, he was allowed to "cut loose" and go after the passer.