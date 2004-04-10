Ramsey, Gibbs Discuss QB Situation

Patrick Ramsey met with head coach Joe Gibbs on Wednesday morning at Redskins Park and said he now understands how Gibbs expects the team's quarterback situation to play out this offseason.

"Coach and I talked and I told him how I felt about everything," Ramsey said. "We're both more clear today than we were yesterday on the situation."

Ramsey added: "Coach said I have a bright future with the Redskins. I look forward to fulfilling that."

Gibbs has said he prefers to have a veteran presence among his stable of quarterbacks on the roster. The Redskins have Ramsey, who will go into his third NFL season next year, and young QBs Tim Hasselbeck and Gibran Hamdan on the current roster.

On Tuesday, Gibbs said that even if a more seasoned QB is eventually added to the roster, the team has no intentions of trading Ramsey.

Said Ramsey: "Having a vote of confidence from coach, a guy who's been so successful, makes me feel good."

Gibbs has also said that he expects to have an open competition this offseason at most positions, including quarterback.

"It's intense competition at all of these spots and we're trying to get the best we can," Gibbs said on Wednesday. "We haven't even met everybody yet. So we're kind of evaluating things."

Added Gibbs: "If you're asking specifically about quarterbacks, everything that we see on game film, we like. I think we have an ideal situation there with Patrick. We're just going to keep each other informed and continue to work through things as best as we can for the football team."

Ramsey said he was "not frustrated, just surprised" when he learned of Gibbs' interest in acquiring a veteran quarterback.

"I think there were a combination of a lot of things that took me by surprise and circumstances that I'd heard about from the media and other people," Ramsey explained. "Like I said, we cleared it up today."