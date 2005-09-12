Ramsey's Status to Be Updated Monday

Quarterback Patrick Ramsey left Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a neck sprain and his status for practice this week will be updated on Monday.

Ramsey suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was replaced by Mark Brunell for the rest of the game. Brunell completed 8-of-14 passes for 70 yards in relief of Ramsey.

Ramsey, who was 6-of-11 for 105 yards with one interception, wanted to go back into the game, but coaches decided to hold the fourth-year quarterback out.

"He hurt his neck," Gibbs said. "For me, I personally felt like Mark got in there, looked pretty smooth and looked good. I felt like I could stay with Mark."

Asked if he might stick with Brunell, Gibbs replied: "I have to see how this all shakes out. We will see how everybody heals up and then I will decide what we are going to do."

Ramsey's injury occurred in the second quarter. On a third down play, the Bears attacked with a delayed linebacker blitz. Lance Briggs knocked Ramsey to the ground with a clothesline tackle around the neck. The ball popped loose and it was recovered by defensive end Adewale Ogunleye.

Both Gibbs and Brunell both said the hit by Briggs was questionable in its legality.

"On that play, unless I missed something, that should have been a 15-yard penalty if I have ever seen it," Gibbs said.

Added Brunell: "Patrick got hit really hard and I am actually impressed that he got up. That was a tough hit and Patrick's a tough guy. In my opinion, the hit was illegal."

Hall re-aggravated a quad injury that sidelined him for half the season last year. His status will also be updated on Monday.

In his post-game remarks, Gibbs indicated in his post-game remarks that the team may look into bringing in a free agent kicker this week.

The Redskins had Jeff Chandler compete with Hall during the preseason. Chandler is currently a free agent.

Right tackle Jon Jansen fractured his right thumb during the game. He had fractured the base of his left thumb last week in practice and was fitted for a splint and cast. Jansen's status will also be updated on Monday.