News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Ramsey's Status to Be Updated Monday

Sep 12, 2005 at 04:22 PM

Quarterback Patrick Ramsey left Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a neck sprain and his status for practice this week will be updated on Monday.

Ramsey suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was replaced by Mark Brunell for the rest of the game. Brunell completed 8-of-14 passes for 70 yards in relief of Ramsey.

Ramsey, who was 6-of-11 for 105 yards with one interception, wanted to go back into the game, but coaches decided to hold the fourth-year quarterback out.

"He hurt his neck," Gibbs said. "For me, I personally felt like Mark got in there, looked pretty smooth and looked good. I felt like I could stay with Mark."

Asked if he might stick with Brunell, Gibbs replied: "I have to see how this all shakes out. We will see how everybody heals up and then I will decide what we are going to do."

Ramsey's injury occurred in the second quarter. On a third down play, the Bears attacked with a delayed linebacker blitz. Lance Briggs knocked Ramsey to the ground with a clothesline tackle around the neck. The ball popped loose and it was recovered by defensive end Adewale Ogunleye.

Both Gibbs and Brunell both said the hit by Briggs was questionable in its legality.

"On that play, unless I missed something, that should have been a 15-yard penalty if I have ever seen it," Gibbs said.

Added Brunell: "Patrick got hit really hard and I am actually impressed that he got up. That was a tough hit and Patrick's a tough guy. In my opinion, the hit was illegal."

Hall re-aggravated a quad injury that sidelined him for half the season last year. His status will also be updated on Monday.

In his post-game remarks, Gibbs indicated in his post-game remarks that the team may look into bringing in a free agent kicker this week.

The Redskins had Jeff Chandler compete with Hall during the preseason. Chandler is currently a free agent.

Right tackle Jon Jansen fractured his right thumb during the game. He had fractured the base of his left thumb last week in practice and was fitted for a splint and cast. Jansen's status will also be updated on Monday.

Wide receiver Santana Moss suffered a calf injury, but it is not believed to be serious.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising