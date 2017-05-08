Redskins' 2017 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' 10-man draft class along with eight college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
With this weekend's rookie minicamp approaching, the Washington Redskins' 2017 draft class along and the team's eight college free agents have been assigned their numbers.
Before seeing the whole list of jersey number assignments, note that these are subject to change throughout the offseason. Additionally, with the roster currently at 90 players, some players have been assigned duplicate numbers. An "R" represents a red jersey worn by the defense and a "W" represents a white jersey worn by the offense during practices.
Without further ado, here are their jersey numbers starting with the draft class in order of selection:
- Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen: No. 95
- Linebacker Ryan Anderson: No. 52
- Cornerback Fabian Moreau: No. 31R
- Running Back Samaje Perine: No. 32W
- Safety Montae Nicholson: No. 34R
- Tight End Jeremy Sprinkle: No. 87
- Center Chase Roullier: No. 73W
- Wide Receiver Robert Davis: No. 19
- Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons: No. 40
- Safety Joshua Holsey: No. 20R
And here are the number assignments for the eight college free agents signed last Thursday:
- Defensive Lineman Brandon Banks: No. 63R
- Guard Tyler Catalina: No. 68
- Wide Receiver Levern Jacobs: No. 88
- Guard Kyle Kalis: No. 67
- Wide Receiver Zach Pascal: No. 16
- Defensive Lineman Ondre Pipkins: No. 73R
- Wide Receiver James Quick: No. 17
- Safety Fish Smithson: No. 25R
Additionally, linebacker Zach Brown has been assigned No. 53 after originally wearing No. 56.