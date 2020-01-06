The Redskins' 2020 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized 

Some notes:

In addition to their NFC East games, the Redskins will play every team from the AFC North and the NFC West this upcoming season. And since Washington finished fourth in its division in 2019, it will play the fourth-place finisher in the NFC South (the Panthers) and the NFC North (the Lions).

The Redskins will play the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for the second straight season. They went 2-1 in those matchups last year, securing wins over the Panthers and Lions but falling at home to the 49ers. The Carolina game will also be the first time new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera goes up against his former team.

The Redskins will also host the Los Angeles Rams for the first time ever and welcome the Ravens to FedExField for the first time since 2012.