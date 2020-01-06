News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

The Redskins' 2020 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized 

Jan 06, 2020 at 03:33 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

With the regular season officially over, the Washington Redskins can already start looking ahead to next year and their 2020 opponents.

With all 16 games now in the books, the team's eight home and road opponents are now confirmed.

Here's a look at who the Redskins will face next season.

2020 Home Opponents

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Carolina Panthers

2020 Road Opponents

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Detroit Lions

Some notes:

In addition to their NFC East games, the Redskins will play every team from the AFC North and the NFC West this upcoming season. And since Washington finished fourth in its division in 2019, it will play the fourth-place finisher in the NFC South (the Panthers) and the NFC North (the Lions).

The Redskins will play the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for the second straight season. They went 2-1 in those matchups last year, securing wins over the Panthers and Lions but falling at home to the 49ers. The Carolina game will also be the first time new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera goes up against his former team.

The Redskins will also host the Los Angeles Rams for the first time ever and welcome the Ravens to FedExField for the first time since 2012.

The Redskins won't know when they play each opponent until sometime in mid-April, when the league announces all times and dates.

