Redskins-49ers GameDay Preview





WEEK 9:

Redskins (3-4) vs. 49ers (6-1)

After a two-game road trip, the Redskins return to FedExField to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

FedExField is a natural grass surface. The stadium seats 85,000.

The Redskins are 2-1 at FedExField this season. They defeated the New York Giants 28-14 in Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals 22-21 in Week 2 and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-13 in Week 6.

The 49ers are 3-0 in road games this season. They have won road games all in the Eastern time zone: 13-8 at Cincinnati, 24-23 at Philadelphia and 25-19 at Detroit.

It's the Redskins' third of four games against the NFC West. They are 2-0 so far, with the win over the Cardinals and a 17-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams in Week 4.

The 49ers are 1-1 against the NFC East. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 in Week 2 and defeated the Eagles in Week 5.

The Redskins-49ers game will be televised to a regional audience on FOX. Kenny Albert calls the play-by-play and Daryl Johnston provides color analysis. Tony Siragusa patrols the sidelines.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Former Redskin Rick 'Doc' Walker reports from the sidelines.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

**OFFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **49ers** WR 13 Anthony Armstrong 15 Michael Crabtree LT 75 Sean Locklear 74 Joe Staley LG 63 Will Montgomery 77 Mike Iupati C 58 Erik Cook 59 Jonathan Goodwin RG 66 Chris Chester 68 Adam Snyder RT 77 Jammal Brown 76 Anthony Davis TE 83 Fred Davis 85 Vernon Davis WR 10 Jabar Gaffney 17 Braylon Edwards QB 12 John Beck 11 Alex Smith FB 36 Darrel Young 49 Bruce Miller RB 46 Ryan Torain 21 Frank Gore **DEFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **49ers** DE 94 Adam Carriker 91 Ray McDonald NT 96 Barry Cofield 90 Isaac Sopoaga DE 72 Stephen Bowen 94 Justin Smith LB 91 Ryan Kerrigan 55 Ahmad Brooks LB 52 Rocky McIntosh 53 NaVorro Bowman LB 59 London Fletcher 52 Patrick Willis LB 98 Brian Orakpo 98 Parys Haralson LCB 23 DeAngelo Hall 22 Carlos Rogers RCB 26 Josh Wilson 25 Tarell Brown SS 30 LaRon Landry 31 Donte Whitner FS 20 O.J. Atogwe 38 Dashon Goldson **SPECIAL TEAMS** **Pos.** **Redskins** **49ers** P 6 Sav Rocca 4 Andy Lee K 4 Graham Gano 2 David Akers H 6 Sav Rocca 4 Andy Lee LS 57 Nick Sundberg 86 Brian Jennings KOR 16 Brandon Banks 19 Ted Ginn, Jr. PR 16 Brandon Banks 19 Ted Ginn, Jr.

SERIES HISTORY

The Redskins and 49ers have met 24 times in the regular season, dating back to 1952. The 49ers hold a 14-9-1 lead in the all-time series, but the Redskins have won three of the last five games.

The last meeting between the two franchises was on Dec. 28, 2008 in the season finale for both teams. The 49ers defeated the Redskins 27-24 at Candlestick Park on kicker Joe Nedney's 39-yard field goal as time expired.

Quarterback Jason Campbell guided the offense to a game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and it was Campbell who crossed the goal line on a 3-yard run. But the Redskins allowed the 49ers to drive downfield with 1:09 left for Nedney's game-winner.

The last time the Redskins and 49ers played at FedExField was on Oct. 23, 2005, with the Redskins winning 52-17 at FedExField.

Clinton Portis rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, while the Redskins' defense sacked quarterback Alex Smith five times in the rout.

Washington and San Francisco have played four times in the postseason, with the 49ers winning three of four games.

The lone Redskins win came in 1983 when they defeated the 49ers 24-21 in the NFC Championship game at RFK Stadium.

TALE OF THE TAPE



**REDSKINS 2011 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 19 320.3 Rushing Offense 26 95.3 Passing Offense 16 225.0 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 14 343.6 Rushing Defense 21 120.4 Passing Defense 12 223.1 **49ers 2011 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 23 309.0 Rushing Offense 6 137.6 Passing Offense 31 171.4 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 10 329.1 Rushing Defense 1 73.4 Passing Defense 21 255.7

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE 49ERS

General manager Trent Baalke spent four years on the Redskins' scouting staff, serving as college scouting coordinator in his final season. From 2001-03, he served as Washington's national scout.

Cornerback Carlos Rogers played for the Redskins from 2005-10. He was the Redskins' top draft pick (ninth overall in the first round) in 2005.

Kicker David Akers played his first NFL season with the Redskins in 1998.

REDSKINS-49ERS NEWS & NOTES

-- Davis a Big-Play Threat

Tight end Fred Davis has emerged as the breakout player on the Redskins' offense. Davis has posted 36 catches for 517 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team.

Davis has led the Redskins' offense in receptions in four of their seven games, including the last three. In those three contests, he has 20 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown.

Davis is on pace for 82 catches for 1,182 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The receiving yardage total would shatter the current franchise high for a tight end, held by Chris Cooley (849 in 2008 and 2010) and Jerry Smith (849 in 1967).

Davis's 517 receiving yards is second only to New Orleans' Jimmy Graham among NFL tight ends.

-- 49ers From D.C.

The San Francisco 49ers have a host of players from the Washington, D.C., region.

Tight end Vernon Davis, a first-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2006, hails from Washington, D.C., and attended Maryland.

Linebacker Ahmad Broooks grew up in Fairfax, Va., and attended the University of Virginia.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman grew up in District Heights, Md. and attended Suitland High School in Forestville, Md.

Safety Madieu Williams attended Duval High School in Lanham, Md. and began his college career at Towson State before transferring to the University of Maryland.

Wide receiver Josh Morgan grew up in Washington, D.C. and played college football at Virginia Tech. (Morgan is currently on injured reserve.)

-- How the Redskins' 53-Man Roster Was Built

The Redskins have 21 players on the roster that the team drafted, including each of the first-round draft picks (Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Williams and Brian Orakpo) of the last three years.

Washington has used free agency to acquire 21 players, including Mike Sellers in 2004, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Rex Grossman in 2010 and Barry Cofield and Stephen Bowen in 2011.

Four Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes cornerback Byron Westbrook, wide receiver Brandon Banks, tight end Logan Paulsen and offensive tackle Willie Smith

The team has acquired six players via trade: Santana Moss (Jets) in 2005, John Beck (Ravens), Jammal Brown (Saints) and Adam Carriker (Rams) in 2010 and Jabar Gaffney (Broncos) and Tim Hightower (Cardinals) in 2011.

The Redskins have one player they acquired off waivers: running back Tashard Choice, acquired on Oct. 31. (He was previously with Dallas.)

-- FedExField Goes Green

The Redskins and NRG Energy are bringing renewable energy to FedExField: new solar power installations have been integrated into the stadium and in the parking lots.

The solar power system will provide a portion of the stadium's electricity needs on game days and can generate enough power to serve all of its electrical needs on non-game days.

NRG is installing three different types of solar panels that together will generate two megawatts of electricity. NRG is covering 850 spaces in the Platinum A1 Parking Lot with 8,000 solar panels.

Not only will the solar panels generate power for the stadium, they provide covered parking to protect fans from inclement weather and enhance the tailgating experience on game days.

The installation will include translucent solar panels, sculptures featuring thin film solar technology and 10 electric vehicle charging stations.

-- Traffic Alerts Via Text Messaging

For the 2011 season, the Redskins are providing traffic alerts via text message, giving fans access to regular updates on the best routes to use to get to FedExField on gameday.

The service provides information on gameday bottlenecks to avoid up until kickoff, as well as announcements on any post-game traffic issues that arise to help fans get to and from the stadium for every home game.

Redskins staff monitor traffic on the Beltway, Landover Road, Arena Drive and Central Avenue to provide up-to-the-minute updates. Fans can opt-in to these alerts by completing the signup form at www.redskins.com/trafficalerts.

The Redskins also have updated route guidance to the stadium to give fans alternatives to Beltway exits 15, 16 and 17, including turn-by-turn guidance so fans from Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia can enter the stadium grounds from the west on either Landover Road or Central Avenue. This information and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/parking.

-- London Calling

London Fletcher has been one of the NFL's most consistent and productive defensive players throughout his 14-year career.

That continues this season, his fifth in the nation's capital. The 5-foot-10, 245-pound Fletcher has earned Pro Bowl berths each of the last two years.

Fletcher enters this Sunday's game with a streak of 170 consecutive starts, second-best among active players behind Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber.

Fletcher has played in 215 consecutive games, which is tied with Barber for most in the league.

Last year also marked the 13th straight in which Fletcher recorded at least 100 tackles, dating back to 1999 when he was in his second season with the St. Louis Rams.

-- Air Traffic Control

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall and safety Oshiomogho Atogwe patrol the Redskins' secondary as two of the top interceptors in the NFL.

Since 2006, Hall has posted 25 interceptions, fourth-most in that span, and Atogwe has 22 interceptions, fifth-most in that span.

Both Hall and Atogwe logged their first interceptions of the season in the Oct. 16 game vs. Philadelphia.

Atogwe's 44 forced turnovers, which includes 22 forced fumbles, is the most since 2006.

Hall earned his third Pro Bowl nod last year after finishing tied for fifth in the NFL with six interceptions and tied for first with eight total takeaways.

-- 'Rocc'-Star

Sav Rocca, the Redskins' 37-year-old Australian punter, is off to a strong start in his first year in Washington. Overall, he is averaging 44.2 yards per punt.

He is tops in the NFL with 16 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Rocca enters Week 9 with a league-best 41.4-yard net punting average, which if maintained would be the highest average in Redskins franchise history. Matt Turk currently hold hthe single-season record for net punting, having averaged 39.2 net yards in both 1996 and 1997.

"Net is really the team stat that we look at after my punt," Rocca explained. "If I give it as much hang time as possible for these guys to get down there, then they're not going to have any return yards."

Rocca is also one of four punters in the NFL to have zero touchbacks (in a minimum of 30 punts).

-- Redskins' Strength of Schedule

The Redskins have the NFL's 29th toughest schedule in 2011, according to the NFL. (Or, in other words, the Redskins have the NFL's fourth easiest schedule.)

The Redskins' opponents for the 2011 season produced a 121-135 record last year, a .473 winning percentage.

Only the Arizona Cardinals (.441), Baltimore Ravens (.457) and San Francisco 49ers (.465) have easier schedules than the Redskins.

The Redskins play six games against teams who finished .500 or better in 2010. They play five games against 2010 playoff opponents.

In the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have the 15th toughest schedule (.504), the Philadelphia Eagles have the 17th toughest schedule (.504) and the New York Giants have the 23rd toughest schedule.

-- Shanahan File

With the Redskins' Week 4 win over the St. Louis Rams, Mike Shanahan recorded his 163rd career win (regular season and postseason) as a head coach.

Shanahan's career record is 163-115, a .588 winning percentage. That win total is 15th best among all-time NFL head coaches. He surpassed Bill Cowher with the Redskins' Week 2 win over Arizona.

Among active head coaches, Shanahan's record is second only to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has a 182-101 record.

Shanahan has won games against every NFL opponent. He is 3-1 all-time against the 49ers.

-- Redskins Sack-masters

The Redskins enter Week 9 ranked fifth in the NFL with 23 sacks.

Linebacker Brian Orakpo and defensive end Adam Carriker lead the defense with 4.5 sacks so far this season.

The Redskins are on pace for 52 sacks in the regular season, which would be the fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history. It would be the eighth time the defense has reached 50 sacks in a season.

-- What's Next?

The Redskins fly south to take on the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

The Redskins are 4-6 all-time in the regular season series against the Dolphins. The Redskins and Dolphins have met twice in the Super Bowl, with Miami winning 14-7 in Super Bowl VII and the Redskins winning 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII.