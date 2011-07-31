Redskins Acquire Hightower For Holliday





The Redskins continue to add running backs to the roster.

The team acquired running back Tim Hightower as part of a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange for Hightower, the Redskins sent veteran defensive lineman Vonnie Holliday and an undisclosed draft pick to Arizona.

Hightower, 6-0 and 222, is entering his fourth NFL season after spending the previous three with the Cardinals. He has played in 48 career games, with 36 starts, and rushed for 1,733 yards and 23 touchdowns on 439 carries. He has also caught 118 passes for 801 yards.

Last season, Hightower played in 16 games, with 13 starts, and led the Cardinals with 736 rushing yards on 153 attempts, a 4.8-yard average. He also topped the team with five rushing touchdowns to give him 23 over the last three years.

The 25-year-old Hightower was born in Alexandria, Va. He attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria and the University of Richmond.

With Hightower on board, the Redskins' running back corps now includes Ryan Torain, Keiland Williams, James Davis and rookies Roy Helu, Evan Royster and Shaun Draughn.