Redskins Acquire Lloyd In Trade With 49ers

The Redskins have acquired wide receiver Brandon Lloyd from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for two draft picks, the team announced on Sunday.

Lloyd entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and the 49ers tendered him a mid-level contract offer. The Redskins acquired Lloyd for a third-round draft choice in 2006 and a fourth-round draft choice in 2007.

Lloyd, 6-0 and 192 pounds, is regarded as a speedy receiver with a penchant for big plays. He is coming off a season in San Francisco in which he logged a career-high 48 catches for 733 yards, a 15.3 yards-per-catch average, and five touchdowns. He led the 49ers offense in receptions and receiving yards.

Lloyd was drafted out of Illinois in the fourth round (124th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft by San Francisco. Lloyd first earned a starting role in 2004 after he added 10 pounds of bulk following his rookie season so that he could better withstand the rigors of the NFL. He responded by catching 43 passes for 565 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career, Lloyd has 105 catches for 1,510 yards and 13 touchdowns. Twenty-five of his catches have gone for 20 yards or more.

Lloyd hails from Kansas City. At Illinois, he led the offense his senior year with 64 catches for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. As a junior, he logged 65 catches for 1,062 yards and 10 TDs.

Lloyd joins a Redskins wide receiver corps that struggled to find a second option in the postseason last year. Also on Sunday, the Redskins signed free agent wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, formerly with Pittsburgh.